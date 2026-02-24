Novo Nordisk’s triple G candidate drives 20% weight loss in phase 2 trial in China

Novo Nordisk and its Chinese partner have reported up to 19.7% weight loss in patients who took their triple agonist for 24 weeks, illuminating a potential path forward for the Danish drugmaker as it tries to recover from yesterday’s CagriSema failure.

BMO Capital Markets analysts said in a note to investors after the CagriSema failure that Novo “needs a higher-efficacy answer to both Zepbound and retatrutide,” a pair of Eli Lilly assets. The next day, Novo shared data on one of its attempts to provide an answer, the triple G agonist UBT251. Yet shares in Novo opened down almost 3% in Denmark, adding to the losses triggered yesterday by the CagriSema setback.

United Laboratories sold Novo ex-China rights to UBT251, a triple agonist of the receptors for GLP-1, GIP and glucagon, for $200 million upfront last year. At the time, United Laboratories had linked the candidate to 15% weight loss after 12 weeks of dosing in a phase 1b trial. This morning, the Chinese biotech shared (PDF) 24-week data from a phase 2 study with investors.

Patients took one of three doses of UBT251 once a week in the trial. From a baseline mean of 92.2 kg, participants in the study lost up to 19.7% of their body weight after 24 weeks. In comparison, subjects on placebo lost 2% of their body weight.

The data compare favorably to the weight loss seen with Lilly’s Zepbound—the market-leading obesity drug that yesterday added Novo’s CagriSema to its list of victims—with the caveat that such cross-trial comparisons can be unreliable.

Participants in a phase 3 study lost up to 20.9% of their body weight on Lilly’s drug, but it took them 72 weeks to shed those pounds. Weight loss typically continues to deepen beyond the 24-week cutoff for the UBT251 trial, suggesting Novo would go past the result achieved by Zepbound in a longer trial. Novo and United Laboratories’ releases lack comments about whether weight loss had plateaued.

One problem for Novo is Lilly has a near-approval drug candidate that also seems to drive deeper weight loss than Zepbound. The candidate, retatrutide, hits the same three targets as UBT251. In a phase 3 trial, patients lost 28.7% of their body weight after taking retatrutide for 68 weeks. Retatrutide could limit the opportunity for Lilly’s rivals to win market share by causing more weight loss than its treatments.

It is unclear from the phase 2 data whether UBT251 has an edge in other areas. The partners reported statistically significant improvements in waist circumference, blood glucose, blood pressure and lipids, and said UBT251 appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile. However, United Laboratories is holding detailed data back for an upcoming medical congress.

Novo recently began a phase 2 trial of UBT251 at sites in North America. While Novo’s trial is focused on weight loss, United Laboratories’ R&D program in China covers chronic kidney disease, diabetes and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis. United Laboratories aims (PDF) to launch UBT251 in obesity in 2028, with other indications following in 2029 and beyond.