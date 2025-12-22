Novo Holdings-backed Windward buys rights to Qyuns' clinical-stage immunology bispecific in $700M deal

Having kicked off the year with a $200 million series A, Windward Bio is ending 2025 splashing out on another clinical-stage drug.

The deal, announced yesterday, sees Switzerland-based Windward secure the ex-China rights to Qyuns Therapeutics’ WIN027, also known as QX027N. The IgG1 bispecific monoclonal antibody targets both human thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) and human interleukin-13 (IL-13), which Windward noted are “well-validated targets in immunological conditions.”

China-based Qyuns has designed QX027N, which it is assessing in a phase 1 study, with an extended half-life to enable less frequent dosing.

“Through this dual, long‑acting inhibition, WIN027 is designed to set a new standard of efficacy in conditions such as asthma, COPD and atopic dermatitis, potentially delivering deeper and more durable disease control than existing biologics,” Windward explained in the Dec. 21 release.

The total value of the deal could potentially reach $700 million via a combination of upfront and equity payments, alongside development, regulatory, and commercial milestones. However, the companies didn’t offer a breakdown of the financials.

“We are excited to add WIN027 to our growing pipeline of immunology therapies,” Windward founder and CEO Luca Santarelli, M.D., said in a statement.

“Its high potency against TSLP and IL-13, as well as an extended dosing interval, has the potential to provide people with respiratory and dermatology diseases enhanced efficacy, greater convenience, and better control over their disease,” Santarelli added.

Windward kicked off 2025 with a $200 million series A backed by the likes of Novo Holdings. Alongside the fundraise, the company unveiled a $970 million biobucks deal for the rights to Kelun-Biotech and Harbour BioMed’s clinical-stage monoclonal antibody (mAB).

The anti-TSLP mAb, dubbed WIN378, is currently being evaluated in a phase 2 asthma study with an initial readout penciled in for 2026, while a midphase COPD trial is expected to begin next year.

“Together, WIN027 and WIN378 are complementary therapies that can address significant unmet needs across a broad array of immunological diseases, representing a market opportunity of more than $50 billion,” Windward said.

The biotech isn’t the only Swiss company interested in Qyuns’ portfolio. In October, Roche penned a licensing deal worth more than $1 billion biobucks for the rights to a clinical-stage bispecific antibody for respiratory diseases. That drug, dubbed QX031N, targets both TSLP and IL-33.