Novavax pledges to help verify COVID vaccine status for trial participants as the world opens back up to travel

As debate about COVID-19 vaccine passports continues and countries start to open up to travel again, participants in clinical trials for shots that are yet to be authorized are finding themselves lost in the shuffle.

Novavax, which is trying to get its vaccine across the finish line, spoke up Wednesday to say that clinical trial participants should not be disadvantaged in situations where they need to provide proof of vaccination.

“The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic led to extraordinary feats of science to respond to the virus and develop vaccines in record time, all of which would not have been possible without clinical trial participants,” Novavax said. “The lifting of restrictions by different countries at different times throughout the pandemic presents challenges, and we empathize with those who are navigating the requirements while awaiting additional documentation.”

People who had participated in the company’s trial, particularly in the U.K., were beginning to request the study be unblinded as restrictions on travel eased around the world. Some participants were unsure if the EU would allow them to enter given their unique circumstances as the bloc rolled out a digital COVID certificate program today.

President Joe Biden has ruled out vaccine passports as a requirement for entry into the U.S. for post-pandemic travel. Other countries, however, are taking a hard look at whether to verify vaccine status before letting travelers in, meaning Americans may have to verify their status depending on where they intend to travel.

RELATED: Novavax COVID-19 vaccine hits 90% efficacy in pivotal U.S. trial

In the U.S. and other parts of the world, people who received vaccines after they were authorized have been triumphantly posting photos of their vaccine cards as they receive their shots. People who received their shots during a clinical trial had a different experience. Since trials are blinded, patients didn’t know whether they got the vaccine or not, which means they couldn’t be handed a card saying so, either way.

Companies that conducted trials and later received authorization for their vaccines, including Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, pledged to circle back to participants who received placebo to give them the real deal.

Novavax said U.S. trial participants were eligible for a modified vaccination card once efficacy data was available for the company’s phase 3 Prevent-19 trial. The shot was found to be 90% effective against COVID-19. The CDC provided the cards, which state that the person was vaccinated through a clinical trial and is considered fully vaccinated for the purpose of public health.

“We are actively supporting authorities working to provide proof of vaccination for all who volunteered in our pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials,” Novavax said in a statement.

Novavax is now “proactively” distributing these cards to participants through their contract research organization ICON and with help from the various trial sites that conducted the study.

RELATED: Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines induce responses against 2 key variants, small study finds

If NVX-CoV2373 ultimately receives an FDA nod, participants can get a standard CDC card and record their jab in the Immunization Information Systems, the CDC’s vaccine tracker.

Earlier in June, the U.K.’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tamn wrote an open letter to clinical trial participants acknowledging that the confusion has caused anxiety among trial participants. He said they will receive the same verification as people who received their vaccines through the traditional National Health Service program. The government is in the process of preparing that certification now.

The U.K. is also not planning to require vaccination for travel, which Van-Tamn said is in line with the World Health Organization’s approach to the issue.

“Clearly, individual countries control their own policies and exemptions, but the government will work hard to influence this situation internationally,” Van-Tamn said.

Novavax said the company is working with the U.K. government to ensure trial participants’ records are being added to the NHS COVID Pass App that can be used to demonstrate vaccine status.