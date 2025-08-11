Novartis scores double phase 3 win in Sjögren's syndrome, succeeding where rivals failed

Novartis may have abandoned one Sjögren's syndrome asset this year, but it looks like the drugmaker has a winner on its hands with another candidate.

The Swiss pharma had been evaluating ianalumab, a dual-mechanism, B-cell-depleting antibody that targets the protein BAFF-R, in a pair of phase 3 studies dubbed Neptunus 1 and 2, which in total enrolled 779 patients with the systemic autoimmune disease.

Both studies hit their primary endpoint of demonstrating an improvement in disease activity as measured on the EULAR Sjögren's syndrome disease activity index at 52 weeks compared to placebo, Novartis announced in an Aug. 11 release. The drug was also well tolerated and demonstrated a favorable safety profile, according to the pharma.

The company hailed the win as the “first ever global phase 3 trials to demonstrate statistically significant reduction in disease activity for Sjögren's disease.” For now, Novartis is holding back the data for a future medical conference, while referencing plans to take the results to global regulators with the aim of bringing the first targeted treatment for the autoimmune disease to market.

“Sjögren's disease is a serious, progressive, systemic autoimmune disease, often unrecognized or misdiagnosed with a significant detrimental impact to quality of life, with very limited treatment options and an established unmet need,” Novartis Chief Medical Officer Shreeram Aradhye, M.D., said in the release.

“Both phase 3 trials demonstrate that ianalumab improves disease activity in patients with Sjögren's disease,” Aradhye added. “These phase 3 studies mark a significant milestone. We look forward to engaging with health authorities to discuss these findings in the near future.”

It’s a big win for Novartis, which started the year dropping its anti-CD40 antibody iscalimab after becoming doubtful of its competitive profile. That left ianalumab as Novartis’ last and best hope for the disease.

Ianalumab had already shown "meaningful differences in patients with this very difficult-to-treat disease” in phase 2, Novartis executives pointed out at the time.

Iscalimab was only the latest Big Pharma prospect to fail to make the grade in Sjögren's. Last year, Sanofi crossed off Sjögren’s from the list of targeted indications for its CD40L monoclonal antibody frexalimab after seeing phase 2 efficacy data, while, more recently, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ended work on its own Sjögren's prospect abiprubart.

While Novartis had always sounded positive about the potential of ianalumab in the automimmune disease, the therapy has faced its own clinical setbacks. Only last month, the company reported that the B-cell-depleting antibody had failed to hit the efficacy threshold in a phase 2 study for a painful skin condition called hidradenitis suppurativa.

Ianalumab's story begins with Novartis’ collaboration with MorphoSys, before the Big Pharma went on to buy the biotech last year. The therapy is also being investigated for other B cell-driven autoimmune diseases like immune thrombocytopenia, systemic lupus erythematosus, lupus nephritis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis.