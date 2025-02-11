Novartis inks $925M Anthos takeover to buy back phase 3 clot-busting candidate

Novartis has brought abelacimab back into the fold. Six years after spinning the asset out to form Anthos Therapeutics, Novartis has struck a deal to buy Anthos for $925 million upfront to add the clot-busting prospect to its late-phase pipeline.

Abelacimab, an anti-factor XI/XIa antibody, is designed to stop blood clot formation without raising the risk of bleeding and bruising. Current anticoagulants such as Bayer and Johnson & Johnson’s Xarelto act on both thrombosis and hemostasis, meaning the clot-prevention benefits are offset by an increased risk of bleeding.

Anthos has gone some way to showing abelacimab has an edge over the incumbents, linking the drug candidate to an 80% reduction in venous thromboembolism compared to enoxaparin and a lower rate of bleeding events than Xarelto in phase 2 trials. The biotech started three phase 3 trials in 2022.

Responsibility for wrapping up the phase 3 studies, which have completion dates in 2026, looks set to fall on Novartis. The drugmaker has agreed to pay $925 million upfront, plus up to $2.15 billion in regulatory and sales milestones, to buy Anthos and expects the deal to close in the first half of 2025. Blackstone Life Sciences committed $250 million to set up Anthos with Novartis in 2019.

Buying Anthos will move Novartis back into competition with other developers of factor XI candidates. A clutch of drug developers are going after the target in the belief they can improve on non-vitamin K oral anticoagulants. That older drug class, which includes Xarelto and Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer’s Eliquis, dominates the space, but the top players are set to face generic competition in the coming years.

The factor XI field has suffered setbacks since Novartis offloaded abelacimab. Bayer found about twice as many people died of a heart attack, stroke or other cardiovascular event when taking its factor XIa inhibitor asundexian than Eliquis. BMS and J&J’s milvexian failed a phase 2 trial, but the partners still moved the factor XIa inhibitor into a trio of phase 3 studies in 2023.

However, the field remains competitive. Regeneron is developing two antibodies that hit different domains of factor XI, one designed to maximize anticoagulation and another that may be less effective but also less likely to cause bleeding. The Big Biotech reported phase 2 data on the candidates late last year.

Novartis initially ducked out of the race in the belief its treatments for heart failure and plaque-clogged arteries were enough to occupy its cardiovascular team. However, CEO Vas Narasimhan, M.D., said Novartis was continuing to monitor the factor XI space on an earnings call in 2022, telling analysts that he had “a keen eye” on the size of studies and the amount of investment that will be required to differentiate on safety.

Narasimhan’s focus reflected the knowledge that factor XI inhibitors will need to compete with relatively cheap generic copies of drugs such as Eliquis and Xarelto, although Anthos’ subsequent choice of phase 3 indications somewhat sidestepped the competition.

The lead indication is prevention of stroke and systemic embolism in patients with atrial fibrillation. That trial is enrolling 1,900 people who are unsuitable for oral anticoagulants such as Eliquis and Xarelto and is comparing abelacimab to placebo. The other trials have active controls—Eliquis and a low molecular weight heparin—and are enrolling patients with cancer-associated blood clots in their veins.