Novartis cuts ties with Mesoblast's failed COVID-19 cell therapy as biotech tries for pivotal phase 3

Novartis has canceled an agreement with Mesoblast on a failed COVID-19 cell therapy just as the Australian biotech tries to get a new phase 3 trial off the ground in the hopes the FDA will give the candidate another shot.

The Swiss Big Pharma linked arms with the small biotech in November 2020 for a global license to remestemcel-L. Novartis hoped the drug, which was already rejected by the FDA for graft-versus-host disease in October 2020, would help treat patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS, due to the disease caused by the coronavirus.

But the cell therapy failed a phase 3 trial just four weeks later. That was a blow to both companies, as Novartis would've been closer to entering the COVID-19 treatment arena. And, for Mesoblast, it would've meant $25 million in an upfront payment, $25 million in equity and potentially more than $1 billion in biobucks.

Now, none of that will be paid out as Novartis steps away (PDF) from the partnership.

RELATED: Mesoblast's Novartis-partnered COVID-19 cell therapy hits a wall as FDA requests new trial

The news sent Mesoblast's shares cratering 30% to $4.01 a piece as of 12:49 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

"After assessing additional data, the totality of evidence from the Phase 3 trial is not sufficient to continue with the collaboration agreement," a Novartis spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Mesoblast intends to go it alone now. After the phase 3 failure, the treatment remained in limbo for multiple quarters, until Mesoblast said the FDA requested another trial if it wanted to move forward with a potential emergency use authorization filing. That was Aug. 30. The biotech is now "preparing to initiate" such a trial, a pivotal phase 3 study.

The Australian biotech reaffirmed its commitment to seeing the treatment through to fruition as it thinks COVID-19 will remain a "serious global problem." Even with vaccines and antiviral treatments available today, Mesoblast said its ARDS treatment could have a "major commercial opportunity" given the levels of intensive care unit patients.

RELATED: Laurent's COVID-19 pill fails phase 2, but data help narrow down patients who may benefit

And don't forget about the latest variant, omicron. Mesoblast says the variant could increase the need for ARDS therapeutics—that is if remestemcel-L can put up some data showing it works to curb the COVID-19 complication.

In the failed phase 3 trial, Mesoblast found the treatment wasn't effective at reducing death in patients over the age of 65 who were ventilator-dependent.

Mesoblast is among a heap of biotechs that have failed to deliver a successful COVID-19 treatment. Others include RedHill Biopharma, CytoDyn and Laurent Pharmaceuticals.