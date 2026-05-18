Nominations now open for Fierce Biotech's 2026 Fierce 15

As we get back into the groove after another inspiring and energizing Fierce Biotech Week, it’s already time to look to the future. That means reigniting our annual hunt for the latest crop of trailblazing biotechs we sense will shape the industry of the future.

Some of our biggest headlines this year have belonged to former honorees of Fierce Biotech's Fierce 15—from depression-focused Seaport Therapeutics’ upsized IPO to competitive weight loss data from a drug that Roche acquired from its buyout of Carmot Therapeutics.

In fact, Gilead spent close to $5 billion upfront collectively this spring to buy two of our previous honorees—antibody-drug conjugate-focused Tubulis and T-cell engager company Ouro Medicines. What can we say? Clearly, Gilead has good taste!

There’s certainly never been a more exciting time for scientific innovation among biotechs, whether that’s fine-tuning the effects of in vivo cell therapies, exploring the potential of Lp(a)-lowering medicines or placing AI models at the center of the drug discovery process. And that innovation has never been more geographically diverse, with Chinese biotechs accounting for an ever-increasing proportion of licensing deals.

But as speakers discussed on stage at Fierce Biotech Week, a newly cautious attitude from investors is making it tougher for early-stage companies to secure the funds needed to push ahead with their cutting-edge research. It’s a worrying trend when the life-changing medicines of tomorrow have their origins in the biotech startups of today.

That’s why Fierce Biotech’s Fierce 15 is more vital than ever. It gives the industry an opportunity to shout about the most innovative, exciting and visionary biotechs currently in the game.

To fill out the nomination form and enter, companies must fit the following criteria:

Biotechs must be private . If your company has an IPO planned for the next few months, please refrain from filling out the nomination form.

. If your company has an IPO planned for the next few months, please refrain from filling out the nomination form. Biotechs must be pre-commercial (preclinical or clinical) .

. These awards are for therapeutics-focused biotechnology companies only—that is, companies with a pipeline/emerging portfolio.

Nominations will close on Monday, June 29.

Other fine print includes:

Entries are not accepted via email. The only way to submit a nomination is through the form below.

The only way to submit a nomination is through the form below. Multiple nominations for a single company do not increase your standing . Submissions are welcome from anyone, but one submission per company is all you need. We read and consider all nominations carefully.

Submissions are welcome from anyone, but one submission per company is all you need. We read and consider all nominations carefully. Honorees will be contacted directly—don’t worry, you will know if you’ve been selected!

Previous honorees are not eligible. However, previous applicants are welcome.

If the company you're thinking of meets all these requirements, please fill out a nomination form here.

In the fall, we'll reveal the profiles of the 15 companies that we think stand tall as the Fiercest biotechs of 2026.