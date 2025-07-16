NIH fires exec amid probe into wife's role in $3.3M contract: report

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has fired a top official amid a probe into whether his wife could have benefited from a $3.3 million contract, according to The Washington Post.

Eric Schnabel took up the role as chief operating officer of senior executive service at the NIH in April this year amid mass layoffs and contract cuts under President Donald Trump.

At the start of July, the NIH awarded a $3.3 million contract to Argo Chasing. The one-year contract covered “project coordination and subject matter expert support for high-level strategic research security, counterintelligence, autism and execution services.” Argo received its only other NIH contract, a short, $25,000 agreement, in May.

According to anonymous officials who spoke to The Washington Post, Argo named Schnabel’s wife on its list of staff. Schnabel’s wife, Trish Duffy Schnabel, is a licensed professional counselor who has worked closely with children and adults on the autism spectrum.

The NIH is reportedly investigating whether Schnabel steered the contract to try to benefit his spouse. Schnabel was reportedly escorted out of the NIH building on Monday, July 14. Trish Schnabel was allegedly one of the people supported by the NIH contract and wouldn’t have received all of the money.

Argo’s website doesn’t list employees. The company, which provides project management services, says its team “includes city, state and Federal political appointees; career military members; physicians; legal scholars; serial entrepreneurs; academics; senior corporate and non-profit executives; and renowned scientists.”

When the NIH hired Schnabel, it tasked the executive with upgrading security measures, increasing operational efficiency and improving employee communication. Schnabel held positions in the Army and the Department of Defense early in his career, before setting up a security company and taking on roles at businesses including Millennium Health & Fitness.