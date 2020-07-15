New Insilico Medicine spinout to tackle longevity, COVID-19

A new biotech has come out of stealth mode with a funding round that includes “celebrity investors in artificial intelligence” as it aims to tackle aging and perhaps even COVID-19.

The new company, Deep Longevity, is a spinout from 2019 Fierce MedTech winner Insilico Medicine and also comes out of stealth with a new Human Longevity partnership.

Deep Longevity says it has developed a “new AI system that can predict an individual’s biological age significantly more accurately than conventional methods, paving the road to discover what biological culprits drive aging-related diseases, including COVID-19.”

The new spinoff’s pact will use this tech in a collab with Human Longevity, which has the world’s largest base of sequenced genomes and phenotypic information.

“Over the past few years, our team made several discoveries in the field of deep learning for longevity research in both biomarkers of aging and geroprotector discovery,” said Alex Zhavoronkov, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Deep Longevity.

“Deep Longevity will translate these discoveries into the new industry of longevity management and medicine providing longevity as a service. To enable early access to these technologies we partnered with the most prominent concierge longevity practice, Human Longevity. We will help power their longevity ecosystem with a standardized set of aging and longevity biomarkers.”

Led by ETP Ventures and the Human Longevity and Performance Impact Venture Fund, the investment round (with the amount not stated in its release) includes participation from BOLD Capital Partners, Longevity Vision Fund, Oculus co-founder and former chief software architect Michael Antonov through Formic Ventures and LongeVC.

“Other undisclosed investors include celebrity investors in artificial intelligence and some of the most prominent U.S. biotechnology investors,” it added, but again with no details.