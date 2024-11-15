Misconduct and the future of neurodegenerative disease research

Last month, the NIH announced that it had found evidence of research misconduct by Eliezer Masliah, M.D., the head of the neuroscience division at the National Institute on Aging. The NIH announcement coincided with the Sept. 26 publication of an investigation by Science, finding that 132 papers published by Masliah appear to contain manipulated images.
In this week’s episode of “The Top Line,” Fierce Biotech’s Darren Incorvaia dives into this issue with Matthew Schrag, M.D., Ph.D., a neuroscientist who contributed to the dossier outlining Masliah’s misconduct.
