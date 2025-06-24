Biotech

MindRank reports 10% weight loss on oral GLP-1 drug in phase 2b

By Nick Paul Taylor Jun 24, 2025 10:06am
obesity drugs Clinical Data China oral drug delivery

MindRank has shared the skinny on its oral GLP-1 receptor agonist, publishing data from a Chinese phase 2b obesity trial that suggests efficacy is in the same ballpark as Eli Lilly’s orforglipron.

Investigators randomized 317 adults to receive one of four doses of oral GLP-1 candidate MDR-001 or placebo. The drug candidate was given twice a day, putting it at a disadvantage against once-daily rivals such as orforglipron. That drawback aside, the phase 2b data paint MDR-001 as a molecule that can hold its own in the oral obesity space. 

Mean body weight reductions after 24 weeks ranged from 8.2% to 10.3% in the MDR-001 cohorts, versus 2.5% in the placebo arm. The range overlaps with data from Lilly, which reported 8.6% to 12.6% weight loss in a phase 2b trial of orforglipron.

MindRank said 70.9% to 85.4% of patients achieved at least 5% weight loss. Between 34.5% and 48.1% achieved at least 10% weight loss. In Lilly’s phase 2b trial, up to 90% and 71% of patients, respectively, lost at least 5% and 10% of their body weight. 

Related

Lilly's oral GLP-1 drug delivers Ozempic-like efficacy in phase 3 diabetes trial

While weight loss was greater in Lilly’s trial, the Big Pharma’s patients had been taking orforglipron for two weeks longer and were 20% heavier than MindRank’s participants at baseline. Weighing patients after 26 weeks, compared to 24 weeks in the MDR-001 study, could account for some of orforglipron’s seeming advantage because weight loss on GLP-1 drugs deepens over time. 

MindRank avoided the safety problems that scuttled Pfizer’s oral GLP-1 program. The biotech reported no evidence of transaminase elevation, even among the roughly 20% of participants with pre-existing liver impairment. Pfizer dropped its oral GLP-1 prospect in April after seeing potential drug-induced liver injury in a phase 1 trial. The Big Pharma has discussed striking a deal to re-enter the race. 

Zhangming Niu, CEO of MindRank, said in a statement that the biotech “is rapidly advancing preparations for global phase 3 trials” and exploring “once-daily dosing regimens to enhance patient convenience.” Lilly and Novo are leading the oral GLP-1 race in the U.S. The FDA is reviewing a filing for approval of an oral version of Novo’s Wegovy. Lilly is aiming to file for approval of orforglipron this year. 

obesity drugs Clinical Data China oral drug delivery weight loss Emerging Biopharma Biotech Clinical Data