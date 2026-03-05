Merck KGaA drops pipeline assets from SpringWorks buyout, Hengrui licensing deal

After its latest pipeline clear-out, Merck KGaA is no longer pursuing any clinical-stage cancer candidates obtained through its $3.9 billion acquisition of SpringWorks Therapeutics.

In addition, the German biopharma is ending its pursuit of an oncology candidate licensed from Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals in 2023.

Merck KGaA has opted not to continue development of SW-682, a Hippo pathway inhibitor that was included in Merck KGaA’s third-quarter financial presentation (PDF) but was absent from its end-of-year presentation (PDF). The company picked up the drug as part of its SpringWorks purchase last year.

A phase 1a/1b study of SW-682, which has already recruited 186 patients with advanced solid tumors, is still listed as recruiting on ClinicalTrials.gov. A Merck KGaA spokesperson confirmed to Fierce that the asset is no longer being pursued.

Another asset, a PARP1 inhibitor called M9466, was listed in Merck KGaA’s third-quarter financial statement. The candidate was licensed from Hengrui for $169 million in 2023. The colorectal cancer therapy was no longer listed in the company’s year-end presentation, and its phase 1b trial is listed as terminated.

A Merck KGaA spokesperson confirmed that the candidate is being completely culled.

The SpringWorks acquisition centered on FDA-approved Ogsiveo for desmoid tumors and Gomekli to treat neurofibromatosis type 1, Merck KGaA’s spokesperson noted.

Besides the SW-682 and M9466 eliminations, Merck KGaA has ended further exploration of Ogsiveo as a potential treatment for ovarian granulosa cell tumors.

The indication is no longer listed in Merck KGaA’s pipeline, although the trial is listed as completed. Merck KGaA confirmed that the drug will not be investigated further in this use.

While the pharma is not pursuing further investigation of the SpringWorks assets, investigator-initiated research may continue, according to the spokesperson.

Ogsiveo generated $235 million last year and posted a 24% year-over-year increase in sales. Meanwhile, Gomekli saw sales grow from $5 million in the first quarter of 2025 to $31 million in the fourth quarter of the year.

Merck KGaA is predicting a challenging 2026 due to generic pressures on its multiple sclerosis blockbuster Mavenclad.