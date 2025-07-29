Merck axes midstage asset from $1.9B Pandion buyout due to lack of clinical benefit

As Merck & Co. rolls out a widespread cost-cutting initiative, the pharma is dropping an autoimmune asset acquired a few years ago in a nearly $2 billion biotech takeover.

The New Jersey-based company has removed MK-6194, an IL-2 mutein designed to selectively activate regulatory T cells, from its pipeline programs, according to an updated second-quarter presentation (PDF). The asset has now been removed from the company’s online pipeline as well.

MK-6194 was being studied in a pair of phase 2 trials for lupus and vitiligo. The asset was picked up from Pandion Therapeutics back in 2021 via Merck’s $1.9 billion acquisition of the IL-2 biotech.

“The decision is based on a comprehensive review of primary results from trial MK-6194-007 and exploratory phase 1b results in other indications which indicate that MK-6194 did not confer clinical benefit,” a Merck spokesperson told Fierce Biotech.

The candidate was evaluated as a treatment for non-segmental vitiligo, which is the most common form of the autoimmune skin condition. Merck’s phase 2a study in the indication enrolled 169 people and was designed to assess the safety and tolerability of MK-6194 as well as whether the candidate could decrease the amount of vitiligo patches compared to placebo, according to ClinicalTrials.gov.

The trial wrapped up this March, according to the federal database.

Meanwhile, MK-6194 was also being studied in systemic lupus erythematosus in a midstage study that was set to read out at the end of next year, according to ClinicalTrials.gov. The trial was expected to enroll 270 people with the chronic autoimmune disease.

The asset, previously known as PT001, had been Pandion’s lead asset. The biotech had tested the candidate in a phase 1a trial for ulcerative colitis (UC), which hit its primary goal of safety and tolerability, according to a 2021 release from Merck.

The pharma then continued a phase 1b study for MK-6294 in UC, wrapping up the trial last year, according to ClinicalTrials.gov.

When asked about the status of any other programs from the Pandion buyout, the spokesperson said details regarding Merck’s early pipeline are confidential. The company does not include its phase 1 pipeline program overview in earnings presentations.

The Big Pharma also appears to have ended development of MK-1308 in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) on the heels of a phase 2 trial, according to the presentation. The asset, also known as quavonlimab, is a monoclonal antibody paired with cancer blockbuster Keytruda and is being developed in partnership with Akeso.

The CTLA-4 antibody was being tested in a phase 2 NSCLC study that was completed in June of this year, according to the federal clinical database. That trial had enrolled 245 patients and was measuring response rate as the primary endpoint.

The company is continuing to study the program in a phase 3 trial for renal cell carcinoma, according to this morning’s presentation.

As of publication time, Merck had not responded to a request for comment about MK-1308.

In its quarterly report, Merck revealed a cost-cutting initiative designed to save $3 billion annually by the end of 2027. The company said the savings will be “fully reinvested” to support “new product launches.”

The company didn’t specify how many employees would be laid off but said it will be eliminating designated administrative, sales and R&D positions. Merck also said it will “hire employees into new roles across strategic growth areas of the business.”

The new initiative comes just three weeks after Merck announced a $10 billion buyout of Verona Pharmaceuticals and its potential chronic pulmonary obstructive disease blockbuster Ohtuvayre.

The changes come as the pharma faces sinking sales of HPV vaccine Gardasil and the looming loss of patent protection for Keytruda.