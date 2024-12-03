Maze Therapeutics looks to steer lead kidney disease assets through the clinic with $115M series D

Human genetics biotech Maze Therapeutics has navigated the biotech world’s tricky fundraising landscape to land a $115 million series D.

The round was co-led by investors Frazier Life Sciences and Deep Track Capital, with Janus Henderson Investors and Logos Capital participating alongside a roster of existing investors that includes Third Rock Ventures, ARCH Venture Partners and Matrix Capital Management, among others, Maze announced in a Dec. 3 release.

Based in South San Francisco, Maze will use the raise to advance its lead assets, MZE829 and MZE782, according to the release. MZE829 is an oral APOL1 inhibitor being tested for APOL1 kidney disease, with a phase 2 trial set to get underway by the first quarter of 2025.

MZE782 is an oral SCL6A19 inhibitor currently in a phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers. With this asset, Maze plans to target chronic kidney disease and phenylketonuria.

“The additional resources provided by this financing will allow us to optimize our upcoming phase 2 trial of MZE829 and further explore the potential of both lead programs,” Maze CEO Jason Coloma, Ph.D., said in the release. “This financing marks an important step in our growth as a company, and for the patients we aim to serve.”

Maze uses its Compass platform to identify gene variants that are associated with disease and unravel what those variants do in order to identify new targets and drugs, according to the company’s website. Maze’s main focus areas are renal, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its work on gene variants earned it a spot in Fierce Biotech’s 2019 Fierce 15 list.

The series D brings Maze’s total fundraising haul to almost $500 million, following its $191 million 2019 debut and a $190 million round in 2022.