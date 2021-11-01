Lengo's hiring spree shows no signs of slowing as it hires Pfizer veteran Murray as VP of research

Lengo Therapeutics has named a slate of new hires in recent months and is back at it again, nabbing Turning Point Therapeutics' Brion Murray, Ph.D., as its senior vice president of research.

The early-stage San Diego biotech now has Murray to help drive its R&D aimed at targeting driver mutations across several cancers, though specifics are still being kept close to its chest.

Murray joins from Turning Point, where he was vice president for cancer biology and translational research, leading its discovery teams.

He’s also served a stint at Big Pharma Pfizer as a research fellow, helping work on the discovery and/or development of six of the biggest FDA-approved cancer therapies: Inlyta, Bosulif, Xalkori, Vizimpro, Ibrance and Sutent.

Murray joins a rapidly growing new team at Lengo: In September, the biotech added Paul Pearson, Ph.D., as its chief of development after he led biopharma strategy firm Pearson Pharma Partners for more than a decade and prior to that was vice president of pharmacokinetics and drug metabolism at Amgen.

It's also hired Eric Gruff, Ph.D., as its SVP of chemistry, manufacturing and controls, after he spent 14 years at E4 Pharmaceutical Consulting, as well as Ingrid Simms, who joined as SVP and principal accounting officer after serving in the same roles at VelosBio until its $2.75 billion exit to Merck.

Back in June, it also saw Diana Hausman, M.D., come on board as chief medical officer. Hausman joined from Zymeworks, where she held the same role for five years.