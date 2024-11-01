Kymera zeros in on immunology, seeks partners for cancer candidates

Kymera Therapeutics is pivoting focus from oncology to immunology, with plans to only develop cancer programs beyond phase 1 studies via partnerships.

The Watertown, Massachusetts-based biotech is making the switch based on “the significant progress and potential” of its immunology programs, which includes a midstage, Sanofi-partnered asset being tested in two indications.

“Focusing our resources and efforts on our work in immunology reflects our financial discipline around program prioritization to address large patient populations with significant need and clear substantial commercial opportunities,” Kymera's founder, president and CEO, Nello Mainolfi, Ph.D., said in an Oct. 31 release.

The targeted protein degradation company currently houses two phase 1 cancer candidates, including KT-333, which targets STAT3-dependent blood cancers and solid tumors, and KT-253, aimed at MDM2, a regulator of a common tumor suppressant. In December, Kymera is set to present phase 1 data from KT-333 at the American Society of Hematology’s annual meeting in San Diego.

The biotech said it is currently evaluating partnership opportunities for its oncology programs.

Almost exactly a year ago, on Nov. 2, 2023, the company axed a lymphoma candidate, despite the IRAK4 protein degrader performing exactly as designed in a phase 1 trial.

This week’s announcement reflects CEO Mainolfi’s sentiment toward last year’s cull when he pointed to “strategic reasons” stemming from “financial discipline around program prioritization” as the reason for abandoning the investigational lymphoma med.

The shift echoes a larger trend—most predominantly seen in the cell and gene therapy space—where biotechs are turning efforts away from the cancer space and to autoimmune conditions.

Now, the company is highlighting KT-621, an oral STAT6 degrader that has potential in numerous indications involving TH2 inflammation, including atopic dermatitis, asthma and COPD, according to Kymera.

The biotech is the first to advance a drug candidate for the mechanism into the clinic, Mainolfi said. An initial phase 1 readout is expected in the first half of next year.

Kymera also touts a once-daily, oral IRAK4 degrader—known as KT-474—that is being developed with Sanofi in atopic dermatitis and a skin condition called hidradenitis suppurativa that is characterized by painful bumps.

In July, Sanofi expanded both KT-474 studies into dose-ranging phase 2b trials, following interim peeks at safety and efficacy data. Kymera has expected the expansion of the ongoing phase 2 to accelerate overall development timelines and enable a subsequent transition into registrational phase 3 trials.

Beyond those two assets, the biotech also touts a TYK2 degrader expected to enter in-human testing in the first half of 2025, according to the company release.

As of Sept. 30, Kymera had $911 million in cash and investments on hand, money that’s expected to last into mid-2027. The cash runway is forecasted to last beyond the phase 2 readouts for KT-474, according to the biotech.

In the third quarter, the company spent $60.4 million on R&D, compared to $48.1 million for the same period in 2023. The bump was mainly due to the investment in the company’s STAT6 degrader program, as well as continued growth in its R&D unit, according to Kymera.