Keros, after halting 2 cohorts over fluid buildups around heart, pulls plug on hypertension trial

A month after halting dosing in two of the three treatment arms of a phase 2 trial of its pulmonary arterial hypertension drug, Keros Therapeutics has now pulled the plug on the study entirely.

The Lexington, Massachusetts-based biotech had been testing 1.5-mg/kg, 3-mg/kg and 4.5-mg/kg doses of the TGF-β inhibitor, called cibotercept, in the phase 2 TROPOS study. In December, Keros voluntarily halted the two higher-dose cohorts “based on a safety review due to the unanticipated observation of pericardial effusion adverse events in the trial.”

Pericardial effusion refers to an excessive buildup of fluid in the sac surrounding the heart, which is called the pericardium. The condition has a number of typical potential causes, including infection and injury.

In a Wednesday morning release, Keros said it has now also stopped dosing the lowest, 1.5-mg/kg, cohort, “based on the ongoing safety review due to new observations of pericardial effusion adverse events.”

“While we are disappointed in this new development, patient safety is always our top priority,” Keros CEO Jasbir Seehra, Ph.D., said in the Jan. 15 release. “We continue to work with the investigators, the FDA and other relevant regulatory authorities, and we look forward to analyzing and presenting TROPOS topline clinical data in the future.”

With the trial terminated early, Keros said it still plans to present top-line data from all three treatment arms in the second quarter of the year.

The company’s shares shed two-thirds of their value when the news of the first halted trials was announced in December. This morning’s update saw a further 15% stock drop in premarket trading to $10.63 from a Tuesday closing price of $12.48.