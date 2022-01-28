Kaleido, a Flagship microbiome startup, confirms layoffs as cash runway shrinks

Flagship Pioneering-incubated Kaleido Biosciences confirmed it has shrunk its workforce. The company will run out of cash at some point in the second quarter, the biotech said in its latest earnings call in November 2021.

The microbiome-focused biotech lost nearly 9% of its value Friday, with shares dipping to $1.73 apiece amid a steady stock performance decline in the past 12 months. The company's shares were worth nearly $17 this time last year.

"We have taken steps to right-size the company and re-align resources to optimize our future success. We are on track to file an IND and initiate our phase 2 trial in ulcerative colitis in the first half of this year," said Dan Menichella, president and CEO, in an emailed statement. The company declined to provide further details.

Business Insider first reported the company laid off 30% of its workforce, which stood at about 82 employees last year.

The company didn't have much cash on hand at the end of the third quarter, with $55.7 million as of Nov. 1, 2021, which was just enough to get into the second quarter of this year. The layoffs could signal cash preservation measures. There are no public Securities and Exchange Commission filings about the reported layoffs.

The news comes just weeks after Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Biotech expanded its research collaboration with Kaleido to go after treatments for atopic, immune and metabolic conditions.

It is unclear which positions are impacted. In recent months, Kaleido beefed up its C-suite with the addition of Chief Medical Officer Alison Long, Ph.D. Long has five regulatory approvals on her resume and previously was interim CMO at Freeline Therapeutics.

Besides the phase 2 ready ulcerative colitis asset, the biotech also has a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease candidate. The company said during its third quarter 2021 earnings call Nov. 1 that it was expected to enter midstage development in the first half of this year.

Kaleido is founded on the idea that the microbiome—home to bacteria, viruses, archaea and fungi—is an untapped therapeutic area.

Prior to going public in 2019, the Flagship-founded startup raised $101 million in a series C. The company currently has seven open positions listed on its website, including associate general counsel.