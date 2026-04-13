Kailera outlines plans for $528.5M IPO to support quartet of Chinese obesity assets

Kailera is taking another step into the competitive obesity market by aiming to raise up to $528.5 million via a Nasdaq IPO, with proceeds intended to advance its GLP-1 assets through clinical development.

The company announced its goal to go public last month and has now provided additional details on the planned listing. Kailera plans to offer 33.33 million shares priced between $14 and $16 each, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission this morning.

If the final share price falls within this range, Kailera estimates the IPO will generate net proceeds of $458.7 million—rising to $528.5 million if underwriters fully exercise their 30-day option to purchase an additional 5 million shares at the same price.

Sentence on timing

Led by former Cerevel Therapeutics CEO Ron Renaud, the Massachusetts- and California-based company burst onto the scene in 2024 with a $400 million series A round and a portfolio of four GLP-1 drugs licensed from Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals. It followed with a $600 million series B in 2025, the second-largest raise of that year. Renaud previously led neuroscience biotech Cerevel Therapeutics in the months leading up to its $8.7 billion acquisition by AbbVie.

The filing also outlines how the proceeds will be used to develop Kailera’s obesity assets, including injectable ribupatide, oral ribupatide and KAI-7535.

With IPO funding and existing cash, Kailera plans to allocate $625 million to support injectable ribupatide, funding three ongoing global phase 3 trials through the second quarter of 2028. Hengrui previously linked the candidate to mean weight loss of nearly 18% at 48 weeks in a late-stage trial in China last year. Although Kailera noted last month that it has not conducted a head-to-head trial against Eli Lilly’s blockbuster Zepbound, it has positioned the drug as a potential best-in-class offering.

The biotech plans to invest another $150 million to support development of its once-daily oral ribupatide, which demonstrated mean weight loss of up to 12.1% over 26 weeks in a Chinese trial earlier this year. The funds will be used for planned phase 3 trials beginning in the second quarter of 2028.

KAI-7535, a once-daily injectable small-molecule GLP-1, will receive a $50 million boost following the IPO. Hengrui has advanced the asset into a phase 3 study in China, with results expected later this year, and the proposed funding will support completion of its phase 2 clinical trial.

Kailera’s fourth obesity asset, KAI-4729—a once-weekly injectable GLP-1—will also benefit from the funding and is currently in a phase 1 trial in China.