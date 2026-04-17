Kailera CEO 'knew we were in a good spot' before obesity biotech's record-breaking $625M IPO

Kailera Therapeutics appears to have set a new benchmark for biotech IPOs with an upsized $625 million offering to fund its pipeline of obesity therapies.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-headquartered company is selling 39 million shares of its common stock—over-shooting the 33.3 million shares it had suggested last week—at the top end of the $14-$16 price range it had set out. It means Kailera is expecting $625 million in gross proceeds from this morning’s IPO, above the $458.7 million net proceeds the biotech had previously suggested.

Kailera’s stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “KLRA” Friday morning. Should underwriters then fully take up their 30-day option to buy an additional 5.8 million shares at the same price of $16, the company could rake in an additional $92.8 million.

Even before that potential top-up in proceeds, the headline figure of $625 million makes Kailera the largest biotech IPO in recent memory. The top table of biotech public listings had previously been led by Moderna’s $604 million IPO back in 2018, with Sana Biotechnology’s $588 million listing in 2021 and Acelyrin’s $540 million offering in 2023 also coming close.

The obesity biotech’s listing this morning marks the end of a short-lived drought in March that appeared to halt a resurgence of biotech IPOs the previous month. Industry insiders speculated to Fierce this week that an “unusually aggressive” M&A spree by Big Pharma combined with a volatile market may have given companies pause for thought about going public.

But Kailera CEO Ron Renaud—former CEO of Cerevel Therapeutics—told Fierce BIotech in an interview this morning that Kailera's leadership “felt like we were in a place where we could cut through some of that macro noise.”

“The timeline we were on was the timeline and we really did not veer off of that too much at all,” he added. “So we felt very good about what we had and what we were doing. Also, you can tap the pulse of the investment community—and I think we knew we were in a good spot.”

But Renaud insisted that the company wasn't trying to make biotech IPO history when it was preparing to list.

“We don't enter the IPO process or any capital raising process saying, ‘Okay, we want to have the largest fundraising,’” he said. “You're always excited when you hear the enthusiasm and you can see the momentum building as you're talking to investors, and you're going through your road show.”

Kailera burst onto the scene in 2024 with a $400 million series A round and a portfolio of four GLP-1 drugs licensed from Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals. It followed with a $600 million series B in 2025, the second-largest raise of that year.

With IPO funding and existing cash, Kailera has previously explained that it plans to allocate $625 million to support injectable ribupatide through three ongoing global phase 3 trials through the second quarter of 2028. Hengrui has previously linked the candidate to mean weight loss of nearly 18% at 48 weeks in a late-stage trial in China last year. Although Kailera noted last month that it has not conducted a head-to-head trial against Eli Lilly’s blockbuster Zepbound, it has positioned the drug as a potential best-in-class offering.

The biotech has also set out plans to invest $150 million to support development of its once-daily oral ribupatide, which demonstrated mean weight loss of up to 12.1% over 26 weeks in a Chinese trial earlier this year. These funds will be used for planned phase 3 trials beginning in the second quarter of 2028.

Meanwhile, KAI-7535, a once-daily injectable small-molecule GLP-1, is set to receive a $50 million boost following the IPO. Hengrui has advanced the asset into a phase 3 study in China, with results expected later this year, and the proposed funding will support completion of its phase 2 clinical trial.

Kailera’s fourth obesity asset, KAI-4729—a once-weekly injectable GLP-1—will also benefit from the funding and is currently in a phase 1 trial in China.

Having overshot its previous expectations for IPO proceeds, there’s an opportunity for Kailera to use its record-breaking offering to increase these projected amounts, or to invest the money elsewhere in the business. But Renaud told Fierce that the extra cash “doesn't change the strategy one bit.”

“We will continue to stay focused on the strategy that we laid out in our documents and this just gives us a lot more capabilities to be able to do that,” he added.

While obesity remains a red-hot space for investors, Kailera is the first biotech focused on this area to go public this year. Previous examples include $289 million IPO of Metsera in January 2025—eleven months later, the company was bought by Pfizer in a $10 billion deal that followed a bidding war with Novo Nordisk.

Reflecting further on Kailera's success this morning, CEO Renaud touted the biotech as having “the most advanced and diverse obesity portfolio outside of Big Pharma.”

“For us, we stay focused on the patients, we stay focused on executing, we've got [a] significant phase 3 program going on,” he added. “And so if there's a next wave of obesity drugs—which there will be—I think people see Kailera will be at the forefront of that.”

Editor’s note: This story was updated with comments from Kailera CEO Ron Renaud.