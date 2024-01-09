JPM24, Day 2: GSK gets in on the M&A action

Welcome to Day 2 of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 2024 in San Francisco. Yesterday "Merger Monday" lived up to its name with deals for Novartis, J&J and Merck and today we’re also starting Tuesday with an early deal. Check out that deal and all the updates from JPM below.

Tuesday 3 a.m. ET Jan. 9

GSK is getting in on the M& action as it snaps up respiratory biotech Aiolos Bio for $1 billion upfront and $400 million in biobucks. The deal sees GSK nab Aiolos’ leading asset AIO-001, a phase 2-ready mAb for, with plans for the drug to also treat chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. Release.