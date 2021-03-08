Johnson & Johnson has been using a virtual trial approach from IQVIA for its phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson recently nabbed an emergency use authorization from the FDA for its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, but today it said its trials for the shot had largely been done virtually through IQVIA.

As is becoming the norm since the first wave of the pandemic a year ago, more and more contract research organizations have been offering so-called siteless trials that can run large parts of a test from people’s homes using new technologies.

Today, we found out that IQVIA, a major CRO player, has been running virtual trials for the J&J shot since September for its key phase 3 program. Big Pharma companies can often be a little secretive as to which CRO they are using for certain trials, but now we know IQVIA has been running its later-stage efforts.

We don’t know how much the deal to run these cost J&J, but we do know from the brief update that it has tapped IQVIA’s “suite of decentralized trial solutions” that uses its on-site and remote study platform predominately through a mix of telehealth technologies, virtual oversight and digital patient engagement strategies.

“These capabilities enabled participants to be screened remotely to determine their risk status, to schedule an appointment at a nearby site, and to report potential COVID-19 symptoms and other study data remotely throughout the study,” the CRO said.

Having such a high-profile company and trial program use a siteless approach will likely add more kudos to the virtual trial technology.