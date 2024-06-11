Biotech

J&J's CMO William Hait slated to depart this fall

By Gabrielle Masson Jun 11, 2024 10:41am
Chutes and Ladders Johnson & Johnson executives Imbruvica

Johnson & Johnson Executive Vice President and Chief External Innovation and Medical Officer William Hait, M.D., Ph.D., will be hanging up his hat this September.

william hait
William Hait, M.D., Ph.D. (Johnson & Johnson)

Hait’s planned retirement comes after a 17-year run with the healthcare giant, starting back in 2007 when he joined J&J’s Janssen arm as senior vice president and therapeutic area head of hematology and oncology.  

From 2011 to 2018, Hait served as global head of innovative medicine R&D, taking up the role again as interim head between 2022 and 2023. Under his leadership, the pharma’s innovative medicine unit launched more than 20 new products, including BTK blocker Imbruvica (ibrutinib), monoclonal antibody Tremfya (guselkumab) and hormone therapy drug Zytiga (abiraterone acetate), according to a company release.

Related

Top 5 highest paid biopharma R&D executives in 2023

Before J&J, Hait was the founding director of the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the state’s first and only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center.  

Chutes and Ladders Johnson & Johnson executives Imbruvica Tremfya (guselkumab) Zytiga Biotech