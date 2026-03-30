J&J secures $500M Royalty backing for autoimmune antibody program

Royalty Pharma has made another play in the autoimmune space, this time crowning Johnson & Johnson as the beneficiary. Royalty and J&J have agreed to co-fund the development of a chronic autoimmune disease treatment, with Royalty pitching in $500 million over the next two years.

The star of the deal is JNJ-4804, an antibody combo designed to target both interleukin‑23 (IL-23) and tumor necrosis factor (TNF). The molecule is currently in phase 2 studies for ulcerative colitis, psoriatic arthritis and Crohn’s disease, according to J&J’s website.

“Royalty Pharma has a strong track record of investing in immunology, beginning with early disease-modifying biologics including TNF inhibitors,” the company's CEO Pablo Legorreta said in a March 30 release. “We believe JNJ-4804 holds substantial promise for patients with chronic immune-mediated diseases. We see this as an exciting opportunity that builds on our commitment to partnering with global biopharma companies.”

Another example of that partnership commitment came in January, when Royalty offered up to $500 million to help Teva Pharmaceuticals develop an anti-IL-15 antibody for the autoimmune condition vitiligo. That deal continued a relationship between Royalty and Teva that began in 2023, when Royalty coughed up $100 million to bankroll a long-acting schizophrenia med.

Details of the J&J partnership are scant, though Royalty’s business model is to help fund drug development in return for a slice of the sales should a product ultimately make it to market. For example, the New York pharma proffered $275 million to Denali Therapeutics for the latter’s Hunter syndrome drug last December; now, that deal is set to pay off, with the FDA approving the medicine last Wednesday and Denali set to launch in the coming weeks.