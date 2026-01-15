Italy's Alfasigma pens €125M deal for injectable form of German biotech's HSV treatment

Italian pharma Alfasigma has penned a 125 million euro ($145 million) deal for the rights to an injectable form of an investigational herpes simplex virus (HSV) encephalitis treatment.

Germany’s Innovative Molecules has already taken an oral version of the helicase-primase inhibitor, called adibelivir, into phase 2 development for genital herpes. But Alfasigma is focused on the parenteral formulation, which has received the green light to enter human studies as a treatment for HSV encephalitis.

The parenteral formulation of the drug means it can be injected, and Alfasigma said it has agreed to pay up to 125 million euros in a combination of an undisclosed upfront and milestone payments. The deal will also see Bologna- and Milan-based Alfasigma invest in Innovative Molecules.

Herpesvirus is widespread in humans and associated with several types of recurring diseases, including cold sores, genital herpes, chickenpox and shingles. While the virus can live dormant in humans for a lifetime, it can occasionally turn deadly by causing encephalitis—inflammation of the brain.

Alfasigma’s main therapeutic focus is split between gastroenterology, vascular and rheumatology. CEO Francesco Balestrieri said adibelivir is “exactly the kind of innovation we seek to develop and deliver to improve patient outcomes.”

“With a focus on rare and specialty care, at Alfasigma we aim to drive growth by developing and delivering innovative solutions that address complex healthcare needs,” Balestrieri added in a Jan. 14 release. “We are well positioned to do so through our capabilities, expertise, and global footprint.”

Munich-based Innovative Medicines has been funding the development of the oral version of adibelivir from a 20 million euro ($23 million) series A round in 2021. The company attracted investors by touting preclinical data it claimed showed the asset could be a “game-changer for the treatment of HSV-related diseases due to its potential to alter the natural course of the disease.”

The German biotech’s CEO Florian Vogel said in yesterday’s release that the partnership with Alfasigma “represents a strong external validation of our differentiated approach to treating HSV infections and underscores the significant clinical and commercial potential of adibelivir.”

“We are pleased to welcome Alfasigma as a new investor in our company, as this capital infusion will accelerate the advancement of the oral formulation of adibelivir into a phase 2 clinical development program for patients with genital herpes,” Vogel added.