Ipsen R&D chief on pipeline discipline, partnerships and 2026 milestones

In this episode of “The Top Line,” recorded on site at Fierce Biotech Week in Boston, Fierce’s Ayla Ellison sits down with Christelle Huguet, Ph.D., executive vice president and head of R&D at Ipsen, to discuss how the company is building its pipeline through external innovation while maintaining internal scientific accountability.

Huguet explains Ipsen’s approach to partnering, describing the company as an “accelerator” that helps move promising science from academic labs and biotech partners toward patients. She also discusses how Ipsen evaluates which programs move forward, why transparency with partners is essential from the start and what the company is watching as it heads into a year with several key clinical and regulatory milestones.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: