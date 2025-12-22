Ipsen continues ADC push with $1B deal for Simcere's preclinical LRRC15-targeting asset

Ipsen may be a recent entrant into the antibody-drug conjugate space, but the French biopharma is continuing to make up for lost time.

The latest addition to the Paris-based company’s portfolio is SIM0613, an ADC from Simcere Zaiming that targets leucine-rich repeat-containing 15 (LRRC15). The protein is highly expressed on a range of tumor types and cancer-associated fibroblasts, meaning SIM0613 should in theory be able to release its cytotoxic payload on these specific sites without damaging healthy cells.

The therapy has demonstrated “robust tumor regressions in multiple in vivo preclinical models,” according to this morning’s release. Ipsen is eyeing the launch of SIM0613’s first phase 1 trial in the second half of next year.

In return for the exclusive rights to the drug outside China, Ipsen has signed a deal where upfront, development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments could potentially total $1.06 billion. However, the companies didn’t offer a breakdown of the financials.

Ipsen only dived into the ADC arena in April 2024 via a $75 million cash and equity investment for Sutro Biopharma’s ROR1-directed STRO-003. Ipsen later decided not to take STRO-003 forward, but, in the meantime, the company secured a Topo1 inhibitor via a deal with Foreseen Biotechnology.

“Today’s announcement underscores our bold vision to lead innovation and shape the future of oncology,” Ipsen’s head of R&D Christelle Huguet, Ph.D., said in the Dec. 22 release.

“By advancing first- and best-in-class therapies early, we maximize the potential to transform patient outcomes globally,” Huguet said. “The addition of the SIM0613 ADC is testament to this ambition—pioneering science that opens new possibilities for those who need it most and builds on Ipsen’s rapidly evolving research and early development portfolio, with over 20 programs added since 2020.”

Simcere’s CEO Renhong Tang, Ph.D., said the company is “excited to partner with Ipsen on this novel drug candidate and look forward to working together to advance the clinical development of SIM0613.”

Simcere already markets several oncology drugs in China, including the FDA-approved Cosela to ease the harmful effects of chemotherapy as well as the biliary tract cancer treatment Enweida.

Simcere’s clinical-stage pipeline has been in demand in 2025, with AbbVie kicking off the year by securing a trispecific antibody from the company in a $1 billion biobucks deal. The candidate, dubbed SIM0500, targets GPRC5D, BCMA and CD3 and was already in phase 1 trials for multiple myeloma in the U.S. and China.

Five months later, Nextcure continued its own ADC pivot by penning a $745 million deal for the ex-China rights to Simcere’s phase 1-stage CDH6-targeted therapy.