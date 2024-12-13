Incyte scraps anemia program after drug fails to improve symptoms in rare blood cancer

Incyte is dropping a program for patients with myelofibrosis-related anemia after its investigational small molecule failed to improve symptoms in a phase 1/2 trial.

The drug, zilurgisertib, is designed to inhibit activin receptor-like kinase-2 (ALK-2) in order to reduce levels of hepcidin, a hormone that regulates how the body uses iron. Too much hepcidin can lead to a drop in iron levels in the blood, which can cause anemia.

While zilurgisertib did engage with its target, the investigational drug wasn't tied to an improvement in patients’ anemia, Pablo Cagnoni, M.D., Incyte’s president and head of R&D, said in a Dec. 12 call with investors.

“As a result, we have decided to cease development of zilurgisertib in patients with myelofibrosis,” Cagnoni said.

The zilurgisertib trial enrolled an estimated 206 patients with myelofibrosis—an uncommon blood cancer—and was evaluating the drug as a monotherapy and in combination with Incyte’s myelofibrosis drug Jakafi (ruxolitinib).

It's not clear whether or not Incyte will continue to pursue zilurgisertib in other indications. The company was running an early-stage clinical trial for the asset in a rare genetic disease called fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, according to Incyte's online pipeline, which was last updated Oct. 29. The company has not responded to Fierce Biotech's request for comment at the time of publication.

Zilurgisertib survived a pipeline cull in May 2023, when Incyte scrapped six R&D prospects, including one that was in a phase 3 trial for a rare form of anemia. At the time, Incyte CEO Hervé Hoppenot said the move was made to focus on “programs that can have a high impact for patients and for Incyte."

Then, in July of this year, Incyte dropped two PD-L1 cancer drugs to focus on “high potential impact programs.”