Incyte pays Genesis $80M to expand AI-fueled drug discovery pact

Incyte is paying Genesis $80 million upfront to expand use of its partner’s AI platform across a broader range of drug targets, continuing the biotech’s rapid embrace of AI in drug discovery and development.

Delaware-based Incyte partnered with Genesis in February 2025. That deal, which included $30 million upfront, positioned the companies to collaborate on two targets and gave Incyte the option to nominate a third target for a predetermined fee. Genesis has now secured an expanded agreement after demonstrating how its AI platform can discover and optimize small molecules against complex targets.

Under the expanded agreement, the partners will work on at least five new targets selected by Incyte. The deal also gives the biotech the option to nominate additional collaboration targets over time. In return, Incyte has paid the upfront fee and made a $40 million equity investment in Genesis.

The agreement includes up to $232 million in milestones per program, bringing the potential value of the deal to more than $1 billion across the first five targets. Reaching that figure would require the partners to secure approvals across multiple indications and major markets while also hitting commercial sales milestones. If Incyte adds more targets, the deal’s total potential value could climb by several billion dollars.

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The terms represent a major, albeit heavily backloaded, bet on Genesis and its generative and predictive AI platform, GEMS. Chemists use the platform to create drug candidates, predict their properties, interrogate those predictions and decide what to synthesize, with AI agents orchestrating models that include Genesis’ 3D structure prediction technology, Pearl.