Harbour offshoot pens $395M biobucks deal for preclinical rival to Neurocrine's Crenessity

With Neurocrine Biosciences having finally shaken up treatment for a rare genetic hormone disease, Harbour BioMed’s antibody offshoot has sold the rights for its own preclinical therapy option for $395 million in biobucks.

The deal will see HBM Alpha Therapeutics (HBMAT), which was formed around Harbour’s antibody expertise, transfer the global rights outside of China for a corticotropin-releasing hormone (CRH) therapy to an unnamed “business partner.”

The therapy—called HAT001 at HBMAT and HBM9013 at Harbour—is an anti-CRH-neutralizing antibody that is being considered for a range of disorders including congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). CAH itself encompasses various autosomal recessive diseases caused by mutations in genes that encode for enzymes used for synthesizing adrenal hormones.

There had been decades of silence in the CAH space until December, when Neurocrine scored FDA approval for its oral med Crenessity. That drug is designed to reduces excess adrenocorticotropic hormone and downstream adrenal androgen production, allowing CAH patients to reduce their dose of glucocorticoid treatment.

It marked a key breakthrough for CAH patients as long-term use of glucocorticoid replacement therapies at high doses can cause weight gain, heart problems and bone loss.

HBMAT is also hoping that HAT001 will allow CAH patients to reduce their use of glucocorticoid replacement therapies. The aim is to “effectively cause reversible pharmacologic adrenalectomy, converting CAH patient treatment into that for primary adrenal insufficiency, which can be easily treated with much lower, physiological doses of glucocorticoid,” according to Harbour’s postmarket release Feb. 25.

The therapy has already shown “strong preclinical efficacy in downregulating CRH-mediated induction of adrenocorticotropic hormone,” leading HBMAT to gear up the asset for human studies, Harbour said.

In return for the exclusive rights to HAT001 outside of greater China, the unnamed buyer is eligible to hand HBMAT up to $395 million in a combination of upfront, development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties should the therapy make it to market.

As an extra sweetener, HBMAT can receive a warrant for minority interest in the partner, according to the release.

HBMAT was founded in 2019 as a joint venture between Harbour and the Boston Children's Hospital. The idea was to combine the antibody expertise at China-based Harbour and certain endocrine-disorder-focused tech from the hospital’s research arm.

Today’s deal marks Harbour’s “partial exit” from HBMAT, according to Harbour’s CEO Jingsong Wang, M.D., Ph.D., who described HBMAT as “the first global NewCo we incubated.”

While not disclosing the mysterious business partner for HAT001, Wang said it had “expertise in drug development” that made it “well-positioned to help bring this therapy to patients worldwide.”