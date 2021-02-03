GSK culls cancer, rare disease meds amid Q4 clear-out

It’s that time of year when Big Pharmas quietly dump unwanted and/or failed meds, and now it’s the turn of GlaxoSmithKline.

While spending much of its time talking up its newly announced CureVac COVID-19 manufacturing and development deal, tucked away in its fourth-quarter and full-year financials was the announcement of a mini drug cull.

This includes GSK3174998, an OX40 agonist, which was canned for “a lack of sufficient clinical activity” in cancer. The drug had been in a trial both on its own and with Merck’s checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda in patients with “selected advanced or recurrent solid tumors.”

Sponsored By Syneos Health Blazing a Trail to Clinical Trial Diversity: Four-Part Webinar Series from Syneos Health, Featuring Pharma, Clinical Research and Community Health Leaders This series will identify obstacles that stifle appropriate patient diversity in trials; unpack the organizational overhaul needed; share how sponsors, patients & investigators have come together to overcome hurdles; and explore how policy innovations can move the industry forward. Register Now

RELATED: GlaxoSmithKline's R&D failures rack up, notching an Immutep-partnered trial cull

Then there’s GSK2330811, an anti-OSM for systemic sclerosis, and Benlysta-Rituxan for Sjogren's syndrome, which was “terminated on not meeting efficacy criteria.”

Another drug, GSK2831781 (an anti-LAG3), was also discontinued in phase 2 for ulcerative colitis, but this was disclosed earlier in the month by partner Immutep.