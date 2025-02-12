GSK plans to move vaccine R&D group from Maryland to the Boston area

After calling Rockville, Maryland, home for more than eight years, GSK's vaccine and infectious disease R&D teams are planning a move northeast to Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company confirmed to Fierce Biotech.

There, the teams will incorporate into four sites GSK operates in the Boston area, a GSK spokesperson said.

“Our Cambridge Park Drive facility is home to cutting-edge technology platforms, including DNA encoded library technologies, respiratory and immunology research, and an oligo therapeutics team,” the spokesperson explained. “The expansion of lab space here to include vaccines R&D will help us bring together expertise working on RNA and viral capabilities.”

In Maryland, GSK has told the 260 employees at its Shady Grove site in Rockville that the office will be open until March 2026. The facility's lease is set to expire toward the end of 2026. How the move will affect employees is still up in the air.

"We've been communicating with employees throughout this transition, and we've remained highly focused on retaining and attracting talent," the GSK spokesperson said. "But as this move is still over a year away, we’re continuing to determine options that meet both the employee and business needs."

GSK announced its intention to open the Rockville vaccine R&D center back in 2015. The company first acquired the Shady Grove Drive space in 2012 after buying Human Genome Sciences.

Employees at GSK's other Rockville location—Belward Campus Drive—are expected to stay put. Belward is a manufacturing site for GSK's lupus drug Benlysta.