Gone are the days of Galera: Biotech says goodbye to staffers and initiates wind-down

Galera Therapeutics is shuttering, with the biotech’s board OK'ing a liquidation plan that whittles down the company’s workforce to just three people.

The clinical-stage company—which was working on therapeutics designed to improve the radiotherapy process for oncology patients—will ask for stockholder approval of the dissolution in October, according to a second-quarter earnings release shared Aug. 14.

The move follows “extensive consideration of potential strategic alternatives” over the past year, Galera President and CEO Mel Sorensen, M.D., said in the release.

Back in August 2023, the FDA rejected approval for Galera’s radiotherapy complication drug, dubbed avasopasem. The agency deemed that the phase 3 results were “not sufficiently persuasive to establish substantial evidence of avasopasem’s effectiveness and safety for reducing severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer,” according to a Galera release last year.

Instead, the FDA asked for a new trial to be conducted before Galera could resubmit the application for avasopasem, a selective dismutase mimetic. The investigational candidate had snagged both FDA fast-track and breakthrough designations for reducing severe oral mucositis tied to radiotherapy.

The biotech, which had been building out a commercial leadership team in preparation for an anticipated U.S. drug launch, then jettisoned 70% of its employees. The company also stopped all clinical trial activity as it evaluated strategic alternatives—including partnering—for avasopasem and rucosopasem, a second asset designed to help patients receiving radiotherapy for non-small cell lung cancer or locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Galera will continue to assess possible sale options for its assets while preparing for the potential dissolution, according to the company. In the meantime, the business is shedding all staff but three by the end of August. The remaining workers will be current Chief Financial Officer Chris Degnan, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer Jennifer Stacey and Sorensen. The former two will transition out of their roles at the end of August and enter consulting agreements with Galera to guide the wind-down.

As of June 30, Galera had $10.7 million on hand, money that’s expected to carry the company for at least 12 months, including through the dissolution process.