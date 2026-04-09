Gilead pays Kymera $45M to glue preclinical protein degrader onto burgeoning oncology pipeline

Gilead has tucked another drug candidate into a pipeline bulging from a recent deal flurry, paying $45 million to exercise its option on Kymera Therapeutics’ preclinical anticancer molecular glue degrader.

The pharma paid Kymera $40 million for the exclusive option back in June 2025. Having landed the deal, Kymera forged ahead with discovery and preclinical research activities to generate a data package and settle on a mutually agreed development candidate with Gilead. The contract set Gilead’s receipt of the data package as the trigger for a decision on whether to license the program.

Gilead’s positive decision this morning more than doubles Kymera’s haul from the partnership to date and positions the biotech to receive up to $665 million in development, regulatory and commercial milestones. The outlay gives Gilead global rights to KT-200, an oral CDK2 molecular glue degrader candidate.

Kymera is passing the baton to Gilead, which will run IND-enabling studies with the goal of filing to test the drug candidate in humans next year. The planned studies build on preclinical tests that Kymera said showed KT-200 achieves low-nanomolar degradation of CDK2.

Interest in CDK2 has ramped up in recent years. CDK4/6 inhibitors have improved outcomes in some breast cancer populations, but patients ultimately progress, and efforts to expand into other tumor types have stumbled. The limitations have fueled a hunt for new approaches. At the same time, studies have strengthened the case for targeting CDK2.

Toxicity was an early concern, but multiple companies have advanced CDK2 inhibitors. Pfizer is closing in on phase 1/2 data on its candidate as a single agent and in combination. Incyte began a phase 1 trial in 2022 and AstraZeneca reached the clinic the following year. BeOne Medicines struck a deal for a CDK2 asset in 2023, while Blueprint Medicines axed a candidate last year, but retained preclinical CDK2 prospects.

Gilead may have ceded a head start to rivals, but KT-200 is differentiated from clinical-phase CDK2 inhibitors. Rather than using a small molecule to bind CDK2, Kymera designed a molecular glue degrader to remove the kinase. Kymera claims KT-200 is more selective for CDK2 than small molecule inhibitors, preventing dose-limiting toxicities linked to the inhibition of CDK1 to create a safer, more effective treatment.

Gilead’s decision to pay $45 million for the chance to validate that hypothesis follows a busy period for the company’s business development team. After Gilead splurged more than $12 billion on three takeovers in quick succession, executives said this week that they now plan to focus on integrating the assets and advancing a pipeline that they believe is more robust and differentiated than ever.

While big buyouts are seemingly off the table for now, the pharma continues to execute more routine deals. The same morning that Kymera shared its deal news, Cartography Biosciences revealed that Gilead has exercised its option on an oncology target, while Tempus AI announced an expanded oncology-focused collaboration with Gilead.