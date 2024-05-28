Gilead pays $20M to join Cartography's next-gen cancer medicine expedition

Gilead Sciences is drawing up $20 million cash to partner with Cartography Biosciences and navigate drug discovery for triple-negative breast cancer and adenocarcinoma, a common form of non-small cell lung cancer.

The multiyear partnership will use Cartography’s computational and genomics platform in efforts to discover novel tumor-selective target antigens and pairs of antigens. Gilead can then opt in on several targets identified through the deal, taking over responsibility for all further research, development and commercialization of the selected programs.

In turn, Cartography will receive $20 million upfront and earn more near-term preclinical milestones as well. The biotech is also eligible to receive an undisclosed amount of development, regulatory and commercial milestones, plus tiered royalties, according to a May 28 release.

California-based Cartography unveiled in 2022 with $57 million to support the biotech’s antigen atlas designed to direct scientists to more precise and effective immunotherapies. The company’s lead program is a preclinical T-cell engager being advanced in colorectal cancer.

Elsewhere in the biotech deal-making landscape, mRNA-focused Turn Biotechnologies and pharma manufacturer HanAll Biopharma expanded an exclusive global licensing pact inked back in 2022.

The initial agreement focused on dermatology and immunology indications. Now, the two companies are delving into age-related eye and ear conditions using Turn’s reprogramming tech designed to restore optimal gene expression by fighting the effects of aging in the epigenome.