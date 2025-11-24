Gilead hatches $400M biobucks deal for Swedish biotech’s TREX1 cancer program

Swedish biotech Sprint Bioscience is selling off an early-stage TREX1 cancer program to Gilead for $14 million upfront, plus the chance to net up to $400 million in biobucks.

Last year, Sprint Bio shared preclinical data on the candidate, which targets the protein TREX1. Research has demonstrated a connection between elevated levels of the protein and worse survival outcomes for patients with certain types of cancer.

The early data looked at oral administration of the program in an animal model of colorectal cancer, with researchers noting improved immune responses and reduced tumor growth associated with the candidate, according to the biotech.

At the time, Sprint Bio said the plan for the TREX1 program was to develop candidates that boost the efficacy of immuno-oncology therapy, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Now, Gilead has snapped up the candidate while offering the biotech the chance to make up to $400 million in possible clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone payments.

“TREX1 has demonstrated significant potential in the pre-clinical phase, and our decision to sell the program, rather than license it, reflects a strategic shift toward more flexible, value-driven exit opportunities,” Sprint Bio CEO Johan Emilsson said in a Nov. 24 release.

Gilead has declined further comment on the deal.