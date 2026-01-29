Formation Bio’s China shopping spree continues with $500M biobucks autoimmune pact

AI-fueled Formation Bio has inked another licensing deal for a China asset, this time picking up an oral small molecule designed to treat autoimmune disease in a deal worth up to $500 million biobucks.

The deal is between Formation Bio’s freshly created subsidiary Kenmare Bio and Jiangsu Chia Tai Feng Hai Pharmaceutical, according to a Jan. 29 release.

Under the terms of the agreement, Formation’s subsidiary will gain global rights—excluding Greater China—to a miR-124 activator, FHND5032, for the treatment of autoimmune conditions. While the deal didn’t disclose indication specifics, the asset has been studied in preclinical models for ulcerative colitis.

In exchange, Chia Tai Feng Hai is collecting a minority equity stake in Kenmare. The pharmaceutical also will receive an undisclosed upfront payment and has the chance to collect milestone payments in a deal worth up to $500 million US dollars, plus royalties.

Under Formation’s wing, the small molecule is set to enter in-human trials this year. The company will use its AI-driven clinical development platform, dubbed Forge, to speed up the process “in a range of autoimmune diseases,” according to the company.

FHND5032 is designed to switch on miR-124, an anti-inflammatory microRNA that is found at lower levels in several inflammatory diseases. The asset could possibly be used for durable control of chronic autoimmune diseases, according to the two companies, while the candidate’s oral administration is designed to boost convenience for patients.

“FHND5032 is exactly the type of high-potential program we built Formation Bio to accelerate,” Formation’s Chief Business Officer David Steinberg said in a statement. “The miR-124 mechanism has been clinically derisked through phase 3 data in IBD, and holds broad potential across several chronic inflammatory diseases as a safe, oral therapy.”

“With few miR-124 activators in development globally, we see an exciting opportunity to bring a differentiated treatment to patients who need better options,” the CBO added.

Formation is a member of the Fierce 15 class of 2025, honored for its use of AI to clear up the clinical trial bottleneck and make studies more affordable. The company’s model is to license candidates that range from clinic-ready to having proof-of-concept data.

Since raising a Sanofi-backed $372 million series D in 2024, Formation has been on the hunt for new assets worth licensing and spinning out new companies to carry forward development.

Just last month, the AI company penned a deal worth more than $600 million biobucks for ex-China rights to a next-gen immunology asset from Lynk Pharmaceuticals. The program is now being developed by Formation’s new subsidiary, Bleecker Bio.

In a deal extremely similar to today’s, China-based Lynk also gained a minority equity stake in the Formation subsidiary.

As for Chia Tai Feng Hai, the company is owned by parent company Sino Biopharmaceutical, a large Chinese pharma based in Hong Kong. In July, Sino inked a deal worth up to $951 million to acquire Chinese compatriot LaNova Medicines to get in on the PD-1xVEGF action.