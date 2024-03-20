FierceMadness: The Best Biotech Name Tournament

We were making puns out of the many biotech names we come across every day on our Fierce Biotech chat when, suddenly, we realized we should take the discussion public.

And, with no seconds to lose, we launched into Fierce Madness: The Best Biotech Name Tournament, piggybacking, of course, on the annual March Madness basketball tournament. Coming up with a list of 64 names was insanely easy—from Tentarix to Biomissle to Arrakis, this industry has some of the most creative ideas and branding out there. But which one is the best?

We now turn to you, dear readers, to settle the debate for us. Is it Ocelot? HiFiBio? Lava or Intergalactic? How about Ampersand? Red Queen or Glox?

So behold, our bracket. The companies we think have some of the best names in biotech for one reason or another (more on that later):

Click here to download a bracket

Within our bracket is another important debate to be had: Which biotechs with nearly the exact same name are the best? In one of our six brackets we have the battle of the Samesies, biotechs that have confused us from the day they launched out of stealth.

Picture this: You’re searching for news on Generation Bio. You type it into the search box at FierceBiotech.com. What follows is this: Deep in a server room, somewhere in America, the little robots that run the search receive a jolt of electricity. They wake up. Generation Bio, you say? Are you sure you don’t mean Generate:Biomedicines? One of their little metal heads twitches. It can’t even. Another keels over. Paw twitching (I picture them as little metal rats for some reason). A third blows up entirely.

The first one, with a little smoke coming out its ears, returns the result: Generate:Biomedicines and also … Generation Bio.

So this bracket is going to settle that debate once and for all. Is it ProfoundBio or Profound Therapeutics? Which Bridge is the best bio? You get to decide.

Our remaining categories, save for one, are a bit more self-explanatory: Folklore, Animals, The Arts, Deep Space, Daily Life and Nature. And the last one, What’s in a Name?, combines a few more traditional—shall we say biotech-y—names with some inside jokes from the Fierce Biotech team.

We kick things off today with our Round of 64.

The fine print: To vote, click on the Crowd Signal survey below. You don't have to share any details, just vote. You will get one vote in each poll. Voting for the rounds will be open for two days, closing at 12:01 a.m. ET the following day. You’ll get a few extra days to vote and rally support for the Championship game.

In the Round of 64, we've opened it up to you, readers, to suggest some companies we may have forgot. If we get some good ones, we'll play 'em in as Wild Cards.

We will post the results here on this page before noon after each poll closes. Keep track of the tournament across Fierce Biotech's socials with the hashtag #BiotechBracket.

First Round (64): March 20-21

Second Round (32): March 25-26

Sweet 16: March 27-28

Elite 8: April 1-2

Final 4: April 3-4

Championship: April 5-9

Oh, and our sister publications are also getting in on the #FierceMadness, too. Check out Fierce Pharma's drug name tournament here and Fierce Healthcare's buzzwords tournament here.

Round 1 Voting is here: