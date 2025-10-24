Fierce 15: Where are they now?

Novo vs. KBP: How a $1.3B deal turned into an international legal fight
By Ayla Ellison, Gabrielle Masson Oct 24, 2025 9:00am
This week's episode of "The Top Line" features a discussion about what’s working now in biotech and what isn't. 

Recorded Oct. 7 at Fierce Biotech Week, this panel featuring leaders from past Fierce 15 winners digs into timelines, partnerships, what's hype, what's signal and how teams are pressure-testing their models in today's market. 

You'll hear from Generate Biomedicines CEO Mike Nally, Arbor Biotechnologies Chief Scientific Officer John Murphy, Epicrispr Biotechnologies CEO Amber Salzman, Ph.D., and Parabilis Medicines Chief Business Officer Greg Miller. The conversation was moderated by Fierce Biotech's Gabrielle Masson. 

