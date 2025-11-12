Prasad, Makary unveil new FDA path for accelerating custom gene editing therapies

In a highly anticipated article, FDA officials Vinay Prasad, M.D., and Martin Makary, M.D., outlined a novel regulatory pathway that could trigger a seismic shift in how bespoke gene editing therapies are developed and approved.

The new program, called the “plausible mechanism pathway,” is designed to offer a new way to market for personalized therapies, Prasad and Makary said at the beginning of The New England Journal of Medicine article.

The pathway is expected to significantly scale the recent success of a single-patient treatment for a patient known as “Baby KJ” into a widely available regulatory approach and offer new hope for accessible treatments among the estimated 300 million patients with rare genetic disorders.

The article is “light on specifics,” Kiran Musunuru, M.D., Ph.D., who was part of Baby KJ’s care team and a co-founder of the gene editing biotech Verve Therapeutics, said in an emailed statement to Fierce Biotech. But its publication is important “because it opens the door for us to request meetings with the FDA to discuss the specifics of how the new pathway might impact the development of our phenylketonuria and urea cycle disorder platforms.”

While the FDA will prioritize rare diseases—especially those that are fatal or associated with severe childhood disabilities—the pathway will also be available for common diseases, particularly those for which there’s no alternative treatments or where considerable unmet need exists, the two officials wrote. One of the guiding principles, according to the FDA leaders, is that only diseases for which the biological cause is known will be eligible for the pathway.

Health officials including FDA Commissioner Makary and Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Director Prasad have openly voiced support for the development of novel cell and gene therapies. However, several recent negative FDA decisions have put a damper on optimism in the field. The new pathway represents a major move that may boost enthusiasm in developing these novel therapies.

“The FDA will work as a partner and guide in ushering these therapies to market, and our regulatory strategies will evolve to match the pace of scientific advances,” Prasad and Makary said at the end of the article.

In a nutshell, the pathway will enable marketing approvals for individualized therapies that have established a plausible biological mechanism.

The case of Baby KJ offered justification for the pathway, the FDA officials noted.

Baby KJ, a male newborn, was diagnosed with a severe form of carbamoyl-phosphate synthetase 1 (CPS1) deficiency, an inherited rare disorder that causes an inability to process protein during digestion, potentially leading to serious brain damage and death. In Baby KJ’s case, mutations in CPS1 were identified as the cause of the disease, thereby offering what the FDA officials called a “specific molecular or cellular abnormality.”

To address the underlying cause, researchers at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and the University of Pennsylvania developed a customized therapy with CRISPR gene editing technology.

To get an FDA go-ahead to treat Baby KJ, the care team “relied on a well-characterized natural history of the disease in the untreated population,” Prasad and Makary noted in their article.

Using Baby KJ as an example, the two FDA leaders suggested an approval under the “plausible mechanism pathway” must provide some confirmation that the drug successfully addressed its target. In Baby KJ’s case, the agency relied on mouse models showing successful editing in 42% of liver cells.

The FDA said it will embrace “nonanimal models” where possible after acknowledging that sometimes a human biopsy may not be appropriate.

“The FDA is open to considering successful target editing for a subset of patients and, in select cases, simply the first-in-class subject dosed,” according to the article.

And finally, an improvement in clinical outcomes is required, and that means strong enough data to “exclude regression to the mean,” the officials said. Prior experience will serve as the benchmark and the FDA may also accept patients as their own control in some cases.

“Once a manufacturer has demonstrated success with several consecutive patients with different bespoke therapies, the FDA will move toward granting marketing authorization for the product,” the article reads. “Manufacturers will then be able to leverage platform data from such personalized products to gain marketing approval for similar products in additional conditions.”

Depending on the specific evidence provided, the FDA may offer either an accelerated approval or the regulatory approval.

Once approved, the drugmaker will be asked to perform post-marketing collection of real-world evidence to confirm efficacy and the absence of off-target edits or other unexpected safety signals.

The FDA is rolling out the pathway after realizing that the traditional model of drug development, in which a single drug is tested in a large patient population through a randomized clinical trial, is not feasible to accommodate individualized gene-editing therapies.

Besides, pursuing one-off compassionate-use single-patient applications such as that for Baby KJ “would be a disservice to the rare disease community,” Musunuru and his collaborator Rebecca Ahrens-Nicklas, M.D., Ph.D., said in a recent article in The American Journal of Human Genetics detailing their interactions with the FDA on Baby KJ’s treatment.

With this new approach, the agency is essentially shifting the regulatory focus from approving each individual drug to clearing the therapeutic platform for some individualized treatments based on the same technology. The FDA is also moving from parsing over onerous efficacy studies to assessing the treatment’s underlying science and its immediate biological effect, thereby significantly reducing the burden to provide evidence for each product.

In Prasad and Makary’s words, the agency will grant approvals where “pharmacologic effect is aligned with biologic plausibility and congruent with observed clinical outcomes.”

In a statement, the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine said the cell and gene therapy association “enthusiastically welcomes the FDA’s new pathway,” saying the modernization of the FDA’s regulatory approach will benefit patients and help the U.S. biotech sector keep pace with growing competition from China.

“We encourage the FDA to drive the execution of this vision with formal guidance that will enable its implementation with consistency, clarity and appropriate oversight so that the story of Baby KJ becomes commonplace rather than extraordinary,” the organization said.

