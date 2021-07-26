FDA demands for data from Incyte as it rejects PD-1 retifanlimab for approval

Incyte snuck out some bad news Friday night: Afterhours, the Wilmington, Delaware-based biopharma said it had been hit with an FDA complete response letter for its experimental checkpoint inhibitor retifanlimab.

The intravenous PD-1 inhibitor is seeking a license for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal (SCAC) who have progressed on, or who are intolerant of, platinum-based chemotherapy.

The company was handed a speedy review for this med back in January and it had a PDUFA of 25 July. A month ago, however, the FDA’s oncology committee assessed the drug, saying it needed more data form the ongoing test, known as POD1UM-303, a confirmatory trial in platinum-naïve advanced SCAC, before it could recommend approval. A CRL was then largely expected.

Specifically that letter, which is not published by the FDA but comes via Incyte, says that it needs “additional data” in order to prove the clinical benefit of retifanlimab. “Incyte is reviewing the letter and will discuss next steps with the FDA,” it said in a statement, with little more detail given on timings.

Incyte secured global rights to retifanlimab, then known as MGA012, from MacroGenics for $150 million upfront back in 2017. Having seen many PD-1 rivals corner many major indications over the past half decade, Incyte picked out a clutch of niche tumors in which to validate retifanlimab and get it registered while exploring its use in some more common diseases and in combination with its other oncology drugs.

Incyte has been putting a bigger emphasis on SCAC than the clutch of companies that have already won FDA approval for PD-1/L1 drugs did. Checkpoint inhibitors are already used as second-line treatments of metastatic anal cancer, with the National Comprehensive Cancer Network adding Merck’s Keytruda and Bristol Myers Squibb’s Opdivo to its guidelines in 2018, but the data to support them are limited.

Keytruda and Opdivo secured their positions on the treatment guidelines on the strength of clinical trials that enrolled 24 and 37 patients, respectively. Merck went on to test Keytruda in 112 more patients, but Incyte still sees an opportunity for retifanlimab. That has now been dealt a major blow.

“Patients with SCAC who have progressed after first-line chemotherapy currently do not have approved treatment options,” said Hervé Hoppenot, CEO Incyte. “While we are not surprised with the FDA decision given the ODAC recommendation, we are disappointed.

“We remain committed to advancing science to find solutions for patients with unmet medical needs, and we will ensure close coordination with the FDA in order to address feedback and determine next steps for the review of retifanlimab.”