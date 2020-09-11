Eye disease biotech Orasis Pharmaceuticals nabs $30M for phase 3, sales activities

glasses vision
(Pixabay)

A year after a positive readout and two years since its series B round, Orasis Pharmaceuticals has raised a further $30 million.

The Israeli biotech will put the cash to use for late-stage tests of its eye drop candidate for the treatment of presbyopia symptoms, a disorder causing long-sightedness caused by loss of elasticity of the lens of the eye, occurring typically in middle and old age and affecting nearly 2 billion worldwide.

This therapy came through a phase 2b trial last October, and the biotech will now push into phase 3 and, it hopes, to an approval. “The funds will also be used for pre-commercialization activities ahead of potential product launch,” it said in a statement.

Featured Whitepaper

Accelerate Clinical Operations Across Sponsors, CROs, and Partners

The most advanced life sciences organizations know that digital innovation and multi-platform integrations are essential for enabling product development. New platforms are providing the life sciences industry with an opportunity to improve the efficiency of clinical trials and reduce costs while remaining compliant and reducing risk.

Its drug, a repurposed molecule known as a CSF-1 eye drop, saw statistically significant improvement in distance-corrected near visual acuity of a 3-line or greater gain in the midstage trial.

Most of the 2 billion people with the disorder simply use glasses, though the biotech, as biotechs do, is hoping to drug the problem to remove the need for them. It has rivals, however, including AbbVie through its recent buyout of Allergan, which is also putting a therapy through phase 3.

The financing was co-led by new investor Bluestem Capital and returning investor Visionary Ventures, with participation from other returning investors Sequoia Capital, SBI (Japan) Innovation Fund, Maverick Ventures Israel, LifeSci Venture Partners and additional investors.

“This successful funding round completes the capitalization for the Phase 3 clinical trials and fuels the initial growth strategy for commercialization,” said Elad Kedar, chief of Orasis.

“We aspire to make near vision clear again for people with presbyopia by empowering them with an unparalleled solution, an eye drop that will provide them with comfort and control of their near vision. Our product candidate has demonstrated excellent efficacy, safety and comfort profiles in previous clinical studies and we look forward to initiating our phase 3 clinical trials to further evaluate the effectiveness of the product in the near future.”

Read more on
eye diseases eye disease venture capital (VC) AbbVie Orasis Pharmaceuticals Israel

Suggested Articles

Celltrion
Biotech

Celltrion passes early safety trial for anti-COVID-19 antibody

Vaccines get the headlines, but the use of antibodies to treat and prevent SARS-CoV-02 infection is an equally major part of the COVID-19 arsenal.

by Ben Adams
Migraine headache/epilepsy brain image
Biotech

Phase 3 migraine flop squashes Satsuma's stock price

The nasally administered formulation did no better than placebo, sending Satsuma’s stock down 76%.

by Nick Paul Taylor
Redbrick building with Sarepta name and logo
Biotech

Sarepta cites 'overburdened' FDA as factor in gene therapy delay

Sarepta CEO Douglas Ingram said "the agency is overburdened right now with COVID and cell and gene therapy," complicating efforts to resolve a delay.

by Nick Paul Taylor