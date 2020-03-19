EuroBiotech Report—BioNTech, Pfizer advance COVID-19 plan, Novartis data and OncoOne round

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly EuroBiotech Report. We start this week with BioNTech, which provided a brace of updates about its efforts to develop a mRNA vaccine against the novel coronavirus that has put Europe on lockdown. With a late April clinical trial start date in sight, BioNTech landed deals with Pfizer and Fosun Pharma to lay the groundwork for a rapid development and distribution plan. Elsewhere, Novartis shared the phase 3 data it hopes will secure approval for inclisiran and justify its $9.7 billion bet on The Medicines Company. Led by a team of ex-Shire researchers, OncoOne raised money to advance assets against a solid tumor target. And more. — Nick Taylor



1. BioNTech lands $135M deal and advances Pfizer talks

BioNTech is in advanced talks with Pfizer over ex-China development of a coronavirus vaccine that is due to enter the clinic late next month. News of the progress of the vaccine and deal-making inside and outside of China sent shares in BioNTech up more than 50%.



2. Pfizer, BioNTech strike COVID-19 deal

Pfizer has teamed up with BioNTech to co-develop and distribute a mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 outside of China. The partners plan to use multiple R&D sites in the U.S. and Germany to accelerate the progress of a vaccine that is due to begin clinical testing in humans by the end of April.



3. Novartis posts pivotal data ahead of FDA decision on $9.7B bet

Novartis has published the phase 3 data it hopes will secure approval of cholesterol drug inclisiran. The trials linked the siRNA therapy to sharp declines in levels of LDL cholesterol, shedding more light on why Novartis decided to pay $9.7 billion to get its hands on the drug.



4. Ex-Shire cancer leader raises cash for solid tumor research

The former head of oncology research at Shire has raised money to go after a solid tumor target once pursued by his former employer. Randolf Kerschbaumer, CEO of OncoOne, is working with other ex-Shire employees to target oxidized macrophage migration inhibitory factor using several different modalities.



