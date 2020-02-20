EuroBiotech: More Articles of Note

> Genmab outlined plans to increase its spending by as much as 45% in 2020. The anticipated surge in operating expenses reflects Genmab’s plans for development of its CD3xCD20 and PD-L1x4-1BB bispecifics. Annual report

> Montis Biosciences raised €8.4 million ($9.1 million) to advance immuno-oncology treatments for solid tumors. Pfizer Ventures was among the organizations to invest in the round. Statement

> Mereo BioPharma received a $3 million equity investment. The U.S. investor bought the stock at a 20% discount to Mereo’s closing price the day before the deal was disclosed. Release

> DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences entered into a collaboration with MRM Health. The collaborators will combine DuPont’s strains with MRM’s technology to create microbiome-based therapeutics. Statement

> A Parkinson’s disease collaboration between Servier and Oncodesign passed its first milestone. The event triggered a €1 million milestone payment from Servier. Release

> The U.K. government made Pfizer’s old Sandwich campus one of six Life Science Opportunity Zones. Government officials will work with the zones to attract investment. Statement