EuroBiotech: More Articles of Note

newspapers
(Pixabay)

> Genmab outlined plans to increase its spending by as much as 45% in 2020. The anticipated surge in operating expenses reflects Genmab’s plans for development of its CD3xCD20 and PD-L1x4-1BB bispecifics. Annual report

> Montis Biosciences raised €8.4 million ($9.1 million) to advance immuno-oncology treatments for solid tumors. Pfizer Ventures was among the organizations to invest in the round. Statement 

> Mereo BioPharma received a $3 million equity investment. The U.S. investor bought the stock at a 20% discount to Mereo’s closing price the day before the deal was disclosed. Release 

FREE DAILY NEWSLETTER

Like this story? Subscribe to FierceBiotech!

Biopharma is a fast-growing world where big ideas come along every day. Our subscribers rely on FierceBiotech as their must-read source for the latest news, analysis and data in the world of biotech and pharma R&D. Sign up today to get biotech news and updates delivered to your inbox and read on the go.

> DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences entered into a collaboration with MRM Health. The collaborators will combine DuPont’s strains with MRM’s technology to create microbiome-based therapeutics. Statement 

> A Parkinson’s disease collaboration between Servier and Oncodesign passed its first milestone. The event triggered a €1 million milestone payment from Servier. Release 

> The U.K. government made Pfizer’s old Sandwich campus one of six Life Science Opportunity Zones. Government officials will work with the zones to attract investment. Statement 

Read more on
drug development EuroBiotech Report

Suggested Articles

Publicly traded hotel companies beholden to Wall Street
Biotech

Struggling Tocagen becomes Nasdaq on-ramp for Forte Bio

Out of options, Tocagen will become Forte Biosciences’ route to the public markets through an all-stock reverse merger.

by Amirah Al Idrus
Pen on a business contract
Biotech

Effector co-founder leaves to take up CSO post at Turning Point

Reich co-founded Effector and served as its SVP of research but has moved on to take up the CSO position at Turning Point Therapeutics.

by Nick Paul Taylor
BioMarin
Biotech

BioMarin gene therapy won't need an AdComm

BioMarin’s hemophilia A drug has been set an Aug. 21 PDUFA date as the California biotech looks to gain a speedy approval.

by Ben Adams