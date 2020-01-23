EuroBiotech: More Articles of Note

(Pixabay)

> French biotech Seekyo raised an €800,000 ($889,000) seed round. Seekyo will use the money to advance its lead chemotherapy ahead of a planned fundraising round to support clinical development. Release

> Otsuka Pharmaceutical entered into a drug discovery pact with PhoreMost. The partners plan to identify novel targets amenable to treatment with gene therapies. Statement 

> HepaRegeniX raised an €11 million ($12 million) series B round. The money will support the start of clinical tests of a MKK4 inhibitor developed for use in acute and chronic liver diseases. Release 

> The FDA cleared Abivax to start a phase 2b trial of ABX464 in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis. Enrollment is due to start in the second quarter. Statement 

> Autolus Therapeutics priced a public offering to raise around $80 million. Release 

