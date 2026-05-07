Biotech

Entrada's stock craters as DMD data underperform expectations, handing advantage to Novartis

By Nick Paul Taylor May 7, 2026 9:12am
Entrada Therapeutics Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) Clinical Data Biotech

Entrada Therapeutics’ Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) data have fallen well short of expectations, crashing the biotech’s stock as investors evaluated the fallout from a key readout expected to validate its platform.

Boston-based Entrada reported a 2.36% increase in dystrophin, the protein at the heart of DMD, over a baseline of 4% in the first cohort of patients to receive its exon 44 skipping drug candidate ENTR-601-44. The phase 1/2 result dramatically underperformed the expectations set by analysts, Avidity Biosciences’ rival exon 44 skipper delpacibart zotadirsen (del-zota) and Entrada executives.

Entrada CEO Dipal Doshi was unequivocal when discussing expectations at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in January. “We expect to see double-digit dystrophin production, which is really important,” Doshi said at the time. The drug candidate “goes straight up against del-zota,” Doshi said, adding that the plan was to “beat those data.” 

Last year, Avidity, which Novartis acquired for $12 billion, linked del-zota to a 25% increase in dystrophin production. While Entrada’s data come from patients who received a low dose, Guggenheim Securities analysts predicted last month that the biotech needed to achieve double-digit dystrophin expression to stay on track to match or surpass its rival at higher doses.

The analysts’ base case was that Entrada would report 10% to 14% dystrophin restoration, an outcome they gave a 60% likelihood. If Entrada reported a single-digit result, an outcome the analysts predicted had a 20% probability, the Guggenheim team forecast the biotech’s stock could halve. 

Their prediction was pretty accurate, with Entrada’s share price falling 59% to $6.57 when markets opened Thursday from a Wednesday closing price of $16.02.

Having called the ENTR-601-44 data “a platform-validating readout” last month, the analysts said Entrada must go “back to the drawing board” after seeing the results. A planned fourth-quarter readout from the higher-dose cohort will shed light on whether ENTR-601-44 can recover from Thursday's setback.

Entrada identified lower-than-expected plasma exposure in juvenile DMD patients as the cause of the lackluster data. Exposure was about 50% lower than in healthy adults and nonhuman primates (NHPs). While Entrada was initially surprised by the result, Doshi said in a statement that recent data on juvenile NHPs revealed a similar pattern. 

Juvenile NHP data show “a steep, nonlinear exon skipping response” at higher plasma levels, Natarajan Sethuraman, Ph.D., president of R&D at Entrada, said on a conference call with analysts Thursday. The finding suggests that Entrada will see a jump in exon skipping that is disproportionate to the increase in dose in the second cohort, Sethuraman said. Entrada also plans to study a third dose cohort. 

Entrada Therapeutics Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) Clinical Data Biotech Clinical Data