Ensho emerges with inflammatory disease portfolio from Eisai’s EA Pharma

Ensho Therapeutics has emerged with an inflammatory disease therapy portfolio from Eisai’s GI subsidiary EA Pharma, including a phase 2-ready clinical program in ulcerative colitis (UC).

The New Jersey-based biotech acquired a portfolio of oral α4β7 integrin inhibitors from Tokyo-based EA Pharma in a global licensing deal that was announced separately from the biotech’s unveiling. Ensho now has the right to develop, manufacture and commercialize the assets worldwide, excluding certain regions in Asia. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The heart of the licensing pact is NSHO-101—also known as EA1080—a lymphocyte homing integrin α4β7 inhibitor designed to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Currently, there aren’t any marketed orally delivered α4β7 inhibitors available for IBD, though the mechanism has been validated by Entyvio, an approved monoclonal antibody targeting α4β7 for UC and Crohn’s disease. Both conditions are included under the IBD umbrella.

Ensho said it had nominated NSHO-101 as its lead asset based on results of a phase 1 clinical program, which demonstrated a favorable safety and pharmacokinetic profile. The early-stage trial had evaluated single and multiple ascending doses of NSHO-101 in 184 healthy male participants.

The biotech is planning a phase 2 study in UC for the asset, with an intended launch slated for the first half of next year. Ensho will conduct the studies in collaboration with EA Pharma and is on the line to pay the Eisai subsidiary an undisclosed amount if certain milestones are achieved, plus tiered royalties.

“We are thrilled to acquire this portfolio of oral selective α4β7 integrin inhibitors derived from AJM300, an oral α4 inhibitor that has been approved in Japan for induction therapy in UC,” Ensho founder, president and CEO Neena Bitritto-Garg said in a June 27 release.

“This, along with my history with Eisai and EA Pharma’s impeccable standards for continuous improvement in drug development, led me to found Ensho around this portfolio,” Bitritto-Garg added. “We believe NSHO-101 could be a transformational alternative therapy for patients who continue to suffer from IBD despite multiple lines of therapy.”

Bitritto-Garg has clocked in previous work at Eisai, EA Pharma’s parent company, regarding business development and helping manage the company’s partnership with Biogen for early Alzheimer’s disease treatment Leqembi.

The founder won’t hold the helm for long though, with Bittoo Kanwar, M.D., former chief medical officer of Telavant (acquired by Roche), set to take the top spot July 1.

Starting the same day is Ensho Chief Scientific Officer Andy Whitney, Ph.D., who has spent time across Applied Molecular Transport, BridgeBio Pharma, Gilead and CGI Pharmaceuticals. Emily Weng, who has also worked at Roivant’s Telavant and Applied Molecular Transport, will join Ensho as chief data science officer. The biotech has also recruited Suzanne Vyvoda, also an alum of Telavant, Applied Molecular Transport and Gilead, as chief operating officer.