Encoded Therapeutics bags $135M to push 'precision gene therapy' into the clinic

Encoded Therapeutics CEO Kartik Ramamoorthi and CSO Stephanie Tagliatela
Encoded Therapeutics CEO Kartik Ramamoorthi and Chief Scientific Officer Stephanie Tagliatela (Encoded Therapeutics)

GW Pharma’s Epidiolex made history in 2018 when the cannabis-based treatment scored an FDA nod for Dravet syndrome, a genetic disorder marked by intractable seizures. But children with Dravet face much more than just seizures. Enter Encoded Therapeutics, which just raised $135 million to advance a precision gene therapy that could treat the disease in its totality.

The series D financing will bankroll a natural history study, slated for the second half of 2020, of Dravet syndrome stemming from mutations in the SCN1A gene, as well as a phase 1 study to start in 2021. Drawn from a long list of marquee investors including GV, Matrix Capital Management and Arch Venture Partners, the capital will also support a clutch of earlier-stage gene therapies for other pediatric central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

Encoded aims to surmount hurdles in the gene therapy space, including the treatments’ ability to zero in on specific cells, their potency and their ability to control endogenous genes, CEO Kartik Ramamoorthi, Ph.D., told Fierce Biotech in a previous interview.

Sponsored by Biotech Primer

September 2-3, 2020 Live, Online Course: Biopharma Revenue Forecasting that Drives Decision Making and Investments

Become fluent in the core elements of revenue forecasting including epidemiology, competitive assessments, market share assignment and pricing. Let Biotech Primer's dynamic industry experts teach you how to assess the value of new therapies.

RELATED: Encoded Therapeutics bags $104M to propel 'precision gene therapy' for Dravet syndrome

Rather than "knock out" defective genes, introduce a new gene into the body or replace a faulty gene with a healthy copy, Encoded targets pieces of DNA that control gene expression. Its technology screens for and identifies sequences in the human genome dubbed “regulatory elements” because they control the expression of other genes.

“They’re fundamentally important as to why different types of cells are unique and operate differently,” Ramamoorthi said. “We can incorporate these sequences into any gene delivery vehicle of interest; we’re focused on adeno-associated viruses as an initial application.”

Its lead program, ETX101, is designed to remedy mutations in the SCN1A gene—which causes the majority of Dravet cases—by boosting expression of SCN1A in a specific cell type in the brain. This way, Encoded aims to tackle gait problems, impaired coordination and developmental delays.

Encoded hasn’t disclosed its programs beyond ETX101, but Ramamoorthi said they target diseases that are similar to Dravet syndrome.

“Many of these pediatric disorders result in cell type-selective dysfunction, meaning a particular type of cell in the central nervous system is not operating appropriately, usually due to a single gene dysfunction,” he said.

RELATED: Taysha Gene Therapies hits the ground running with $30M, 15 programs

The latest financing comes about a year after Encoded’s $104 million series C round. Since then, the company has filled out its team with gene therapy trailblazers like Chief Manufacturing Officer Andrew Stober and Chief Regulatory Officer Nancy Boman, M.D., Ph.D., both of whom were on the AveXis team that developed and submitted the gene therapy Zolgensma for FDA approval.

“They’ve done it before in gene therapy and they’re hungry for more,” Ramamoorthi said.

Read more on
Cell & Gene Therapy epilepsy children gene therapy precision medicine fundraising Google Ventures ARCH Venture Partners GW Pharmaceuticals Encoded Therapeutics

Suggested Articles

Cash
Biotech

Olema Oncology grabs $54M for breast cancer program

The capital will bankroll a phase 1/2 study of Olema's lead program as a single agent with ER-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer.

by Amirah Al Idrus
Biofourmis
MedTech

Biofourmis, Chugai team up on measuring endometriosis pain

Biofourmis is teaming up with Chugai Pharmaceutical to help develop an objective method for clinically assessing endometriosis pain.

by Conor Hale
MedTech

U.S., Canada order 177M more COVID-19 vaccine syringes from BD

The U.S. is nearly quadrupling its orders for needles and syringes made by BD, while Canada just about doubles its request.

by Conor Hale