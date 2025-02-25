Emalex dopamine blocker stops Tourette syndrome relapse in phase 3 win

Emalex Biosciences’ dopamine blocker led to fewer patients with Tourette syndrome relapsing in a phase 3 trial, setting the stage for the Chicago-based firm to submit the drug candidate for approval later this year.

The phase 3 study enrolled 167 children and 49 adults, according to a Feb. 25 press release. After a 12-week open-label period, patients who experienced reductions in vocal and motor tics when given the drug were randomized to either continue receiving the drug, called ecopipam, or to switch to placebo for a further 12 weeks. This phase of the trial was double-blind.

When continued on ecopipam, 41.9% of children had their symptoms relapse, defined as a 50% loss of the benefit they initially received from the drug in their Yale Global Tic Severity Score. This relapse rate was significantly lower than the 68.1% rate seen in children given placebo, Emalex said in the release. Time to relapse for the pediatric patients was the study’s primary endpoint.

Emalex plans to meet with the FDA and other global health authorities to discuss submitting ecopipam for approval later in 2025, the firm said.

The most common side effects of ecopipam were drowsiness, insomnia, anxiety, fatigue and headache, according to the release. About 10% of patients experienced drowsiness, also called somnolence, while 7% had insomnia.

For the study’s secondary endpoint, Emalex analyzed the time to relapse for children and adult patients together. Here, the relapse rates were similar, with 41.2% of patients relapsing on ecopipam compared to 67.9% on placebo.

The phase 3 study builds on Emalex’s prior phase 2 work, which found that ecopipam reduced tic severity by 30% after 12 weeks in 150 children and adolescents with Tourette syndrome.

“These results strengthen our confidence in ecopipam as a potential first-in-class treatment for patients with Tourette syndrome,” Frederick Munschauer, M.D., Emalex’s chief medical officer, said in the release. The top-line data “show a statistically significant benefit for ecopipam in maintaining clinically meaningful reductions in vocal and motor tics for pediatric subjects with Tourette syndrome as compared to placebo.”

Ecopipam blocks the D1 dopamine receptor, which has been implicated in the repetitive and compulsive behaviors that are characteristic of Tourette syndrome, according to the release. Approved therapies for the disease target the D2 receptor instead.

Emalex raised a $250 million series D in 2022 to bring ecopipam into phase 3, a sharp increase in investor interest from the comparatively paltry $35 million series C that preceded it.

The Windy City biotech was founded in 2018 by biotech incubator Paragon Biosciences.

Swiss biotech Noema Pharma had a Tourette win of its own late last year, when its PDE10A inhibitor gemlapodect—originally developed by Roche—reduced tic severity in a small phase 2 trial that enrolled 15 patients.