UPDATED: Eli Lilly lops Alzheimer's and obesity assets from pipeline in Q4 update

Eli Lilly has thinned its pipeline in two critical therapeutic areas, axing clinical-phase Alzheimer’s disease and obesity candidates as part of its quarterly clear-out.

The removal of ceperognastat, Lilly’s oral O-GlcNAcase anti-tau agent, from the pipeline comes months after the candidate failed (PDF) to slow clinical decline in early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease patients in a phase 2 trial. At the time, Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer at Lilly, spotlighted biomarker data that suggested “potential impacts on tau pathology, brain volume and neuro-inflammation.”

Lilly initially kept ceperognastat in its pipeline as it carried out safety follow-ups. With the phase 2 trial set to end this month, Lilly axed the candidate in its fourth-quarter update. Lilly linked the molecule to a 50% reduction of tau pathology and a 40% reduction in brain atrophy in preclinical studies but failed to translate those benefits into humans.

The news is another blow to Lilly’s work on tau. In 2021, ceperognastat moved into phase 2 testing just as Lilly was removing another tau drug candidate, zagotenemab, from its pipeline. Last summer, when the company disclosed ceperognastat’s midphase miss, Skovronsky said Lilly remained committed to tau “as a high conviction target."

In obesity, Lilly removed a dual amylin calcitonin receptor agonist (DACRA) from its phase 1 pipeline. Lilly got into DACRAs by partnering with KeyBioscience in 2017. At one time, the Big Pharma was advancing a DACRA alongside tirzepatide, the active ingredient in Mounjaro and Zepbound, but the GLP-1 candidate emerged as the more promising program.

Lilly maintained an interest in the mechanism, though, extending its agreement with KeyBioscience last year and listing a DACRA candidate in its phase 1 pipeline. The phase 1 trial ended last year, and Lilly removed the candidate, which it called DACRA QW II and LY3541105, from its pipeline Thursday.

The drugmaker also removed ucenprubart and volenrelaxin from its pipeline. Ucenprubart is a CD200R1 agonist that Lilly was studying as a treatment for eczema. Lilly stopped enrollment in a phase 2 trial of the candidate, which is also known as LY3454738, last month before reaching its recruitment target.

Volenrelaxin was in development in heart failure and chronic kidney disease (CKD). Lilly updated the CKD study on ClinicalTrials.gov last month, revealing it had terminated the trial over “a lack of foreseeable clinical benefit in the proposed” population. The decision followed the “termination of a related heart failure study that demonstrated no benefit in an overlapping patient group,” Lilly said.

“I was disappointed with the results from the phase 2 trial for sure,” Lilly’s CSO Skovronsky said during the Q&A portion of a Feb. 6 investor call. “Relaxin is an interesting mechanism, sort of validated by normal human physiology during pregnancy. But unfortunately, the results that we got in this trial didn't support proceeding with this molecule. I read that as speaking to the mechanism rather than the molecule. But I know others are pursuing this mechanism, and I wish them success where we didn't have it.”

Editor's note: This article was updated on at 12 p.m. ET on Feb. 6 to include comment from Lilly leadership. Gabrielle Masson contributed to reporting for this article.